5 times animals found their way onto the tennis court

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 15:27 IST

This morning, the Miami Open was greeted by a fun visitor as an iguana made its way onto centre court and interrupted an ongoing match between Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely.

But it’s not the first time this has happened!

Here’s a look at 5 times non-human visitors made their way onto the court!

#5 Snaking around!

Sssst... I’m here! An innocent grass snake – but on clay!

Snakes seem to be tennis fans – no matter the surface! At the clay court 2016 ATP Franken Challenger event in Furth, Germany, last year, it was business as usual, with a couple of players warming up for their Round 1 match.

Local player Julian Reister was up against Brazil’s Caio Zampieri, with the two players only warming up at the time. The two had just begun to hit when a spectator – not the players – spied the snake from the stands and yelled out to the organizers, shouting “Stop!” to the unsuspecting players on court.

With most volunteers too frightened to handle the creature, the task was left up to tournament organizer André Zietsman, who aproached the snake to remove it from the court. It was not an easy task for Zietsman, he said, clarifying he “... got closer but had the jitters, as there are a lot of venomous snakes in my home country in South Africa.”

Eventually, Zietsman and the groundskeeper at the court teamed up to remove the creature, and released it into a forest nearby.