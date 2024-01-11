The Australian Open gets underway in Melbourne on Monday, January 14. Most of the top players will be eyeing a good start to the year by performing well in the first big tournament.

The top women players, including defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, will be competing for the title this year. Let us take a look at five other top contenders for the 2024 Australian Open crown:

#5. Barbora Krejcikova

Krejcikova is a definite dark horse going into the Grand Slam. The 28-year-old from Czech Republic is a former quarterfinalist at Australian Open. She rose to a career-high of world No. 2 in 2022 and also has a French Open title to her credit.

However, she has not been consistent enough in the slams, which is potentially a factor against her reaching the last four in Australia. However, she is experienced enough to cause a problem or two to her opponents in the tournament.

#4. Marketa Vondrousova

Vondrousova shocked the tennis world by winning Wimbledon as an unseeded player in 2023. The 24-year-old southpaw from Czech Republic broke into the top 10 last year, reaching a career high ranking of No. 6.

Being a left-handed player, she might make things awkward for a lot of her opponents. Her powerful game should also win her a lot of easy points in the tournament. Hence, a repeat of what she did at Wimbledon last year cannot be ruled out altogether.

#3. Jelena Ostapenko

Ostapenko was a quarterfinalist last year in Melbourne and is currently ranked 12th in the world. She is a former French Open champion possessing robust groundstrokes and a decent serve.

Hence, she could prove to be a tricky opponent in Australia. She could potentially face world Swiatek in the quarterfinals, thereby making it difficult for her to reach the last four. However, should she be able to beat the World No. 1, she will fear none thereafter.

#2. Ons Jabeur

It remains a pity that the 29-year-old Jabeur from Tunisia has not won a Grand Slam yet, despite coming close a number of times. She has reached a slam final on three different occasions, but lost each time.

Time is running out for her to plug that hole in her CV. She has another chance of doing it in Melbourne, and but one can never rule her out given her obvious quality and experience.

#1. Jessica Pegula

Pegula has been a consistent top 10 player during the past few years, but like Jabeur, Grand Slam success has eluded her. Pegula has reached the quarterfinals in Grand Slams multiple times in her career and also reached a career high of world No. 3 in 2022. Pegula also has five singles titles to her credit, but is arguably an even better doubles player.

At 29-years-old, Pegula is becoming one of the veterans on the tour. However, her solid all-round game makes her one of the contenders in the upcoming Major. It remains to be seen whether Pegula can win her maiden slam in a few weeks' time.