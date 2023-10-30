5 tournaments Rafael Nadal has the best win percentage in

Rafael Nadal's career has weathered plenty of ups and downs, but he has emerged stronger after each tribulation. The Spaniard's stats speak for themselves and along with his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, he has sealed his place in tennis history.

Nadal's greatest achievements have all come on the red dirt, leading to the moniker "King of Clay". Given some of his records on the surface, it's certainly a title he can proudly boast about.

It won't be too difficult to guess which tournament Nadal has dominanted so far in his career. But there are a couple of surprises on the list too, so here's a look at the tournaments where he has the best winning percentage:

#5 - Indian Wells Masters (84%)

One of the most important events on the ATP Tour, the Indian Wells Masters is one such event where Nadal has performed quite well. From 2006 to 2013, he was at his best here. He won three titles, along with a runner-up finish in 2011 and three other semifinal appearances.

Nadal's record at the venue stands at 59-11. He hasn't competed much over the last few years due to his physical issues. Since his fourth-round exit in 2017, he has contested just two editions. He reached the semifinals in 2019 and the final in 2022.

#4 - US Open (85%)

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open.

It took Nadal quite some time to get going at the US Open. While he had already won the other three Majors by 2009, he hadn't even reached the final in New York in that time. After a couple of semifinal heartbreaks, he made it to the championship round in 2010.

Nadal then defeated Djokovic in the final to complete a Career Golden Slam. He came quite close to defending his title the following year, but lost to the Serb in a rematch.

Nadal has won a total of four titles at the US Open, with his other three victories coming in 2013, 2017 and 2019. He has a 67-12 record here, which makes it his second best Major in terms of winning percentage.

#3 - Italian Open (90%)

Nadal came out the gate swinging at the Italian Open. He won the title in Rome upon his debut in 2005 and even defended it over the next two years. Following a surprise second round exit in 2008, he then made six straight finals, of which he won four.

Following three quarterfinal finishes from 2015 to 2017, Nadal bagged consecutive titles in 2018 and 2019. His most recent triumph here was in 2021, which marked his record 10th title at the venue. A 69-8 record is quite impressive, but it's far from his best.

#2 - Monte-Carlo Masters (92%)

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Nadal made his debut at the Masters level here in 2003. He lost in the third round to Guillermo Coria, but it was enough for him to crack the top 100 of the ATP rankings. The loss would remain his only one until 2013.

Nadal didn't compete in Monte Carlo in 2004, but once he returned to action here in 2005, he simply didn't stop winning. Starting from that year, he won the tournament eight times in a row. He almost made it nine as well, but lost the 2013 final to Djokovic, which also ended his 46-match winning streak at the venue.

Nadal then won a trio of titles here from 2017 to 2019, bringing his trophy haul to 11 at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He's got a 73-6 record at the venue and he has won more matches here than the US Open and Wimbledon.

#1 - French Open (97%)

Nadal's dominance at the French Open has made him synonymous with the tournament. He's won a record 14 titles here, which is as many as Pete Sampras managed to win throughout his career. Defeating the Spaniard here is a task only two men have managed to accomplish.

Nadal made a triumphant debut in Paris in 2005 as he captured his maiden Grand Slam title here. He defended it as well over the next three years, but was stunned by Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009.

The former World No. 1 returned even more dominant than before after the loss. He won five straight titles from 2010, with a quarterfinal defeat to Djokovic bringing up just his second loss here.

Nadal was plagued by injuries in 2016 and while he did compete at the French Open, he withdrew prior to his third round match. It doesn't count as an official loss in his record.

Nadal had a resurgence in 2017, which marked the start of another four consecututive title-winning runs in Paris. Djokovic was once again responsible for snapping his unbeaten run as he bested the Spaniard in the semifinals of the 2022 edition.

Nadal was back in the winner's circle the following year as he claimed his 14th title here and his 22nd Major crown. Injuries forced him to miss the tournament this year. While he has expressed his desire to compete next year, the future remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, no player has come close to achieving what Nadal has at the French Open. A 112-3 win-loss record at a single tournament is an insane stat to have, one which is unlikely to be replicated or matched in the future.

