5 unknown facts about Belinda Bencic, the only mother who has made it to Wimbledon QF in 2025

Belinda Bencic has progressed to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2025, doing so for the first time after previously falling in the fourth round on three occasions. Her path to the last eight included wins over Alycia Parks, Elsa Jaquemot, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Bencic will face seventh seed Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the last four on Wednesday, July 9. She's bidding to reach the second Major semifinal of her career, following her previous semifinal showing at the US Open 2019.

This is also Bencic's first season on the tour following the first of her daughter last year. She's the only mother left in the draw, which also included fellow moms Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina, with both players losing in the third round.

The Swiss did fly under the radar, with the exits of top seeds dominating the news. However, she's firmly in the spotlight now after making the second week at SW19. On that note, here are some lesser-known facts about Belinda Bencic:

#1. Belinda Bencic holds Swiss as well as Slovak citizenship

Bencic was born in Switzerland, though her parents emigrated to the country from Czechoslovakia in 1968 to escape the political turmoil in their motherland. Her father was also a professional athlete, playing hockey in the Swiss National League before switching fields to work as an insurance broker.

Bencic has represented Switzerland throughout her tennis career. However, she has also chosen to stay connected to her parents' home country, and thus holds Slovak citizenship as well.

#2. Belinda Bencic was trained by Martina Hingis' mother during her childhood

Martina Hingis and Belinda Bencic at the Fed Cup 2016. (Photo: Getty)

When Bencic was born, her compatriot Hingis was dominating the WTA Tour. The latter took the tour by storm in the late 1990s, racking up five Major titles in singles and breaking numerous youngest-ever records in the process.

When she was five years old, Bencic's father then got in touch with Melanie Molitor, Hingis' mother and coach, looking at their success. Hingis' family had a similar story as them, escaping from Czechoslovakia before settling down in Switzerland.

Molitor agreed to take Bencic under her wing and they initially worked together once a week for a year. She began training full-time at her academy once she turned seven years old. She even continued working with her during her teen years. Hingis also briefly worked with Bencic, thus laying a strong foundation for her career.

#3. Belinda Bencic's fitness coach is also her husband

Bencic's fitness coach, Martin Hromkovic, is also her husband. The two started dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Bella, in April 2024. The two tied the knot in a civil ceremony while she was pregnant, with a big celebration planned in the future.

Hromkovic was a football player and represented Slovakia during his playing days. He also represented Inter Bratislava in the domestic league. He eventually retired in 2019 and began working as a fitness coach.

#4. Belinda Bencic beat 4 players ranked in the top 6 to win her first WTA 1000 title

Simona Halep and Belinda Bencic at the Canadian Open 2015. (Photo: Getty)

Bencic claimed her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open 2015, and did the same the hard way. She started her campaign with a three-set win over Eugenie Bouchard, who was the runner-up at Wimbledon 2014. She upset World No. 5 Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets in the second round.

Sabine Lisicki, the Wimbledon 2013 finalist, gave Bencic a scare in the third round but the latter prevailed in three sets. World No. 6 Ana Ivanovic was the next player on her hitlist, scoring a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over her.

Many predicted Bencic's run would come to an end in the semifinals against World No. 1 Serena Williams. However, the Swiss stunned her accomplished opponent in three sets, advancing to the biggest final of her career. Awaiting her in the final was World No. 3 Simona Halep.

They split the first two sets between them, though an injury forced Halep to call it quits in the third set, thus handing Bencic the biggest title of her career at that point. She beat four players ranked in the top six, and her other two opponents were also Major finalists, thus making her title-winning run a memorable affair.

#5. Belinda Bencic likes to unwind by painting and baking in her spare time

The tennis season is long and grueling, with many players complaining of burnout. Taking a break and enjoying one's free time thus becomes quite important. Bencic likes to do the same by painting and baking. She's also fond of reading and watching movies.

Bencic also makes sure to catch up with her family and friends once she's back home. In addition to her own pet dog, she also loves spending time with dogs from the local shelters.

