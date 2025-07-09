5 unknown facts about Ben Shelton, the American who shattered his dad's record to make it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals

Ben Shelton is through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. He outfoxed Lorenzo Sonego in four sets, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(1), 7-5, in the last round.

Shelton entered Wimbledon after a second-round exit in Mallorca. He instantly turned things around by cruising past Rinky Hijikata and Marton Fucsovics in the initial few rounds and then edged past Sonego in the Round of 16.

The American was ranked outside the top 500 in 2021 but is currently among the top 10 players in the world. He also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year but lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

While the focus has always been on his tennis, there's much more to the youngster than his personality on the court. On that note, let's look at five unusual facts about Ben Shelton:

Ben Shelton played a variety of sports while growing up, and he loved football, especially playing quarterback

Ben Shelton at the Arthur Ashe Kids' Day - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton has one of the best serves in men's tennis at the moment. The American has rocketed a 241 km/hr serve at the Indian Wells this year.

Shelton said that he loved football while growing up, and it helped him with his serve. It is the one skill he brought from football to tennis.

"I grew up playing quarterback, or 'quarterbacker,' either way. Probably the only thing that is a direct correlation between tennis is the serve, as you guys can probably see. That's kind of the one thing that I took from football onto the tennis court," Shelton said

His father, Bryan Shelton, also believes his son's quarterback days helped his tennis serve.

"Hopefully, there’s something that we passed on as parents. But how you develop what gifts you have is really the key. Getting his elbow up and doing certain things with the football, and really trying to perfect that kind of allowed him to come into tennis and really develop that as a weapon," Bryan Shelton said.

Bryan also mentioned how his son enjoys hitting serves and overhead shots.

" I think that’s a big part of why he loves everything above his head, whether it’s an overhead or a serve. He’s pretty dynamic with that," he added.

Ben Shelton's trademark celebration is inspired by field athlete Grant Holloway

Shelton at the 2023 US Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton quickly became popular for his trademark dialled-in celebration at the 2023 US Open. He gestured to pick up the phone after beating Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals.

The celebration is inspired by his good friend and track athlete Grant Holloway. Here's what the youngster said about the same:

“I’m saying I’m dialed in…I’m really close friends with a lot track & field athletes who train at the University of Florida – where I live in Gainesville. One in particular, Grant Holloway, who’s won the World Championships I think 3 times in a row now - that’s kind of his signature thing. He loves doing this. A lot of athletes on the team started doing it after too.”

Shelton's run eventually ended in the semifinals of the US Open that year. Novak Djokovic eliminated him in straight sets.

Ben Shelton is the youngest American to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon since Andy Roddick

Ben Shelton has a solid record in the Majors. He became the youngest American to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon since Andy Roddick in 2004.

While Shelton is the 10th seed this year, Roddick was the second seed in 2004 and reached the finals. Despite a spirited performance against Roger Federer, the Swiss outfoxed him in straight sets to lift the title.

With all to play for in the next few days, it'll be interesting to see if Shelton can become the first American to win Wimbledon since Pete Sampras in 2000.

Ben Shelton beat his father's record by reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Ben Shelton is coached by his father, Bryan Shelton, a former ATP player. Bryan travels with Shelton on tour and is his full-time coach.

Bryan made six appearances at the Wimbledon Championships during his career. He reached the fourth round in 1994, which was his best result at the event.

Shelton has topped his father's record by reaching the last eight on Monday. He has only dropped one set at the event so far.

Ben Shelton's sister Emma was also a tennis player

Shelton's family at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton's older sister, Emma Shelton, also pursued tennis as a full-time career. She signed up with the Florida Gators from South Carolina to play college tennis on June 15, 2021.

Shelton's father, Bryan, was the head coach of the Florida Gators tennis team in the past. Emma posted an overall 18-13 singles record during her time with the Gators (2021-22 Spring).

She eventually moved on from tennis for unknown reasons and is currently working with Morgan Stanley. Emma is often seen supporting Shelton from the stands and was present at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

