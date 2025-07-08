5 unknown facts about Karen Khachanov, the Russian looking to stop Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon 2025 QF

Karen Khachanov is making waves at Wimbledon 2025. He was on the brink of defeat twice but fought back to emerge victorious in five sets against Shintaro Mochizuki and Nuno Borges in the second and third rounds respectively. After a couple of tough wins, he had a relaxing day in the office, beating Kamil Majchrzak in straight sets in the fourth round.

Khachanov has made the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the second time, following his previous quarterfinal finish in 2021. He's gunning to reach his first Major semifinal outside of hardcourts, having made the last four at the US Open 2022 and the Australian Open 2023.

The Russian will face the in-form Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 8. The latter won a couple of titles on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon, though he was pushed to five sets in two of his matches at SW19 as well. He has a tour-leading 12 wins on grass this year.

Khachanov will be feeling confident of his chances, given his 2-0 record against Fritz. His ongoing run at Wimbledon has thrust him in the spotlight once again. With that in mind, here are a few lesser-known facts about Karen Khachanov:

#1. Karen Khachanov grew up idolizing Marat Safin and Juan Martin del Potro

Khachanov's idols while growing up were his compatriot Safin, and del Potro from Argentina. He also called his fellow Russian his "dream opponent". Safin peaked at No. 1 in the rankings and won two Majors titles, one each at the Australian Open and the US Open.

Khachanov grew up watching Safin's triumphs, so it's no wonder he wanted to emulate his countryman. He was also fond of del Potro, who achieved a lot despite battling recurring injuries. The Argentine won his only Major title at the US Open 2009, beating five-time defending champion Roger Federer in the final. He is also a huge fan of LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor. His favorite teams are Real Madrid in football and Miami Heat in basketball.

#2. Karen Khachanov is related to fellow tennis pro Ilya Ivashka

Khachanov is the brother-in-law of fellow tennis player Ivashka. The latter is a Belarusian tennis player, whose career highlights include reaching the fourth round of the US Open and Wimbledon, and winning the Winston-Salem Open.

Khachanov married his childhood sweetheart, Veronika Shkliaeva, in 2016. His wife also has a twin sister, who married Ivashka, thus making them related. They joined forces at the French Open 2018, their only doubles tournament together, and lost in the first round.

#3. Karen Khachanov regularly brushed shoulders with top Russian tennis players as a kid

The Kremlin Cup was a popular tournament in Russia, which debuted on the tour in 1990. It was a great chance for budding tennis players in the country to watch the pros in action and Khachanov was no different. He attended the tournament regularly and got the opportunity to meet plenty of big names, especially his compatriots, during his numerous visits.

Khachanov met the likes of Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Nikolay Davydenko, Andrei Chesnokov, Igor Andreev and Igor Kunitsyn, some of the most accomplished Russian players. They all inspired him in some way and he incorporated their teachings in his game as well. The Kremlin Cup was eventually suspended in 2022, along with other tournaments in the country, on account of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

#4. A career in basketball was Karen Khachanov's next choice after tennis

If he hadn't taken up tennis, then Khachanov would've loved to pursue a career as a basketball player. He certainly fulfills the basic requirement of being tall, towering at six feet and six inches.

Khachanov also had another back-up plan, which didn't involve being athletic at all while still being involved in the world of sports. He would've preferred being a sports agent if he wasn't interested in competing professionally in any sport.

#5. Karen Khachanov is a huge supporter of Armenian rights

Khachanov's father, Abgar, is an Armenian from Yerevan. The effects of the Armenian genocide still linger on the population and its descendants. He is proud of his Armenian roots and doesn't hesitate to show his support for them.

Khachanov expressed his support for the Armenians residing in the Republic of Artsakh during the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh. He used his platform to highlight the issue at the Australian Open 2023, writing a message on the camera lens following his victories.

While the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation called for Khachanov to be sanctioned, the International Tennis Federation didn't dissuade him from supporting the cause. He also took part in an exhibition event with Andrey Rublev to raise money for Artsakh refugees in Los Angeles, USA, in March 2024. This was followed by a gala which was also attended by Andre Agassi, who has Armenian ancestry as well.

