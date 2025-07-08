5 unknown facts about Laura Siegemund, the oldest woman left in Wimbledon 2025 having career-best run at SW19

37-year-old Laura Siegemund is in the middle of a career renaissance at Wimbledon 2025. She's through to the quarterfinals, her second in singles at a Major and her first at the venue, without dropping a set. She has been on a giant-killing spree, scoring an upset in three of her four matches here so far.

Ad

Siegemund beat World No. 36 Peyton Stearns in the first round, 29th seed Leylah Fernandez in the second round, and reigning Australian Open champion and sixth seed Madison Keys in the third round. She ousted lucky loser Solana Sierra in the fourth round to set up a quarterfinal showdown against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The German has been one of the most dominant player at Wimbledon so far. Aside from not conceding a set, she hasn't dropped more than six games per match. She lost a total of 22 games en route to the last eight, tied with Mirra Andreva for the least by a woman left in the draw. The veteran's resurgence has sparked a renewed interest in her, so here's a look at five lesser-known facts about Laura Siegemund:

Ad

Trending

#1. Laura Siegemund's coach is also her boyfriend

Siegemund is coached by Antonio Zucca, a former tennis player, since 2018. However, their relationship isn't strictly professional. The two started dating in 2019 and have been together ever since. She has tasted considerable success since he joined her team.

Siegemund has reached both of her Major quarterfinal in singles under Zucca's guidance, and also won the doubles titles at the US Open 2020 and the WTA Finals 2023, along with the mixed doubles title at the French Open 2024. While there have been numerous cases of a romantic entanglement between a player and coach going sour, they have proven to be an exception so far.

Ad

#2. Laura Siegemund spent a considerable amount of her childhood outside of Germany

Laura Siegemund at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Siegemund was born in Filderstadt, Germany in 1988 to Harro and Britta Siegemund. Her father was an engineer and she also has two siblings, sister Satu and brother Arlen. The Siegemund family moved around quite a bit during the tennis pro's childhood.

Ad

Siegemund lived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between the ages of three to seven. She then spent two years in Jakarta, Indonesia, between the ages of nine and 10. The family had to bounce from country to country on account of her father's job. She does the same for a living now, moving from one country to another every week.

#3. Laura Siegemund has a degree in psychology

A series of injuries put Siegemund's tennis career on the backburner in the early 2010s. She mostly competed in lower level tournaments in her native Germany and enrolled at the University of Hagen to study psychology. She graduated in 2013 at the top of her class and eventually returned to tennis full-time.

Ad

Siegemund's bachelor thesis was on a topic all athletes are familiar with, "choking under pressure". Her studies have helped her over the years during her time on the court, in a sublime transfer of skills.

"I’m studying psychology but it is pretty wide-ranging and covers all areas of psychology. Still, I can transfer a lot of the foundations from my studies to sports and connect the dots, which is really helpful…I’m currently writing my bachelor thesis about “choking under pressure,” or failing to cope with a public pressure situation, something each athlete and coach is familiar with. Knowing the theory behind sports phenoms like these helps me get a better understanding of them and optimize them, in case of emergency," Siegemund said of her thesis.

Ad

While she has no plans to leave tennis behind just yet, Siegemund certainly has her post-retirement options sorted out. She could even work as a sports psychologist and continue being a part of the tennis world once she stops playing.

#4. Laura Siegemund counts winning the title in Stuttgart as a career highlight

Laura Siegemund at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2017. (Photo: Getty)

Siegemund claimed the biggest title of her singles career in front of her home crowd at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2017 in Stuttgart. It remains her only title at the WTA 500 level and she counts this triumph as one of the most memorable moments of her career.

Ad

Siegemund is right in thinking that way. She upset top 10 players Svetlana Kuznetsova, Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep en route to the title. Beating three top 10 players in succession isn't an easy feat, so this is an achievement she's extremely proud of.

#5. Laura Siegemund's tennis idol was Steffi Graf

Siegemund was introduced to tennis by her parents at the age of three. Since she was born in 1988, she grew up watching her compatriot Graf dominate the sport. Given her fellow German's exploits, she obviously became her tennis idol.

Siegemund also followed in Graf's footsteps by winning the Junior Orange Bowl in 2000, becoming the first German player since Graf to win the tournament in 19 years. While she didn't match her compatriot in terms of accomplishments, she has certainly carved out a niche for herself in tennis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More