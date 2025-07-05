5 unknown facts about Linda Noskova, the Czech prodigy having her career-best SW19 run at Wimbledon 2025

Linda Noskova has turned her season around after making the second week at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, a first for her at the grasscourt Slam. Her latest win was a two-set win over Kamilla Rakhimova.

Earlier, the big-hitting Czech had beaten the likes of Eva Lys and Bernarda Pera. This, however, is not the first time that the Czech has had big waves on the Tour. A promising junior, she has constantly been in the conversation about future stars. And here, we help you get to know the Prerov-native a little better.

#1 Linda Noskova is a junior Grand Slam champ

Linda Noskova with the 2021 French Open Girls' Singles trophy. (Source: Getty)

Her big serve and powerful groundstrokes immediately spell success on the quicker surfaces. Her first claim to fame, however, came on the red dirt and the Grand Slam stage no less.

As a junior, Noskova showed immense promise. She peaked at the 2021 French Open, lifting the Girls’ Singles trophy after beating Erika Andreeva in the summit clash.

The Czech grew up playing on a lot of claycourts in and around Valasske Mezirici and later Prerov, where she shifted base for training at a young age. She has played on the red dirt in the seniors as well, beating top-10 players, reaching an Olympic doubles semifinal, and more. A feat at the level of her Slam win from the juniors, however, eludes her so far.

#2 Music and watching wrestling are her escapes

Tennis players are often spotted walking onto the courts with their headphones, tuned into their favorite music. The choice also changes with the occasion, be it music that pumps them up before a match or one that is cued after a big win.

For Linda Noskova, though, the choice is between Italian rock band Maneskin and American rappers Lil Nas X and Lizzo. Besides, she also enjoys watching wrestling and streaming whatever’s new on Netflix to take her mind off tennis.

#3 Linda Noskova idolized Wimbledon champs Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova

Linda Noskova and Petra Kvitova. (Source: Getty)

Linda Noskova’s liking to take big swings at the ball is no coincidence. It was a conscious choice, one she made by looking to two of the biggest stars of the power-hitting 2010s era, Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova.

The youngster spoke about looking up to Kvitova in the lead-up to their match at Cincinnati back in 2023, expressing excitement at the prospect of getting to play someone whom she would watch and cheer for on TV with her family.

"[Petra Kvitova's] definitely the one that I looked up to when I was a kid," Linda Noskova had told WTA Insider. "I think I definitely saw her in Fed Cup and winning a Grand Slam, then I read a book about her in Czech. I was a kid so it was someone big. Now I'm meeting her and playing her. It's crazy."

And as luck would have it, Noskova also had the chance to play Serena Williams albeit in doubles. It was still a special match as it came at the 2022 US Open, which was the American’s final tournament. Awestruck, the Czech dubbed the 23-time Grand Slam champ an “icon”.

“When I saw the draw I was speechless, because she's my idol,” Linda Noskova told USOpen.org. “She's an icon. I love her so much and it's gonna be very tough to get on the court with her, but I'm going to enjoy it as much as possible.”

#4 Does not compromise on sleep

The 24/7 nature of life on the Tour can make things difficult for players at times. The schedule and travel are crazy, and there are extended periods when there’s hardly a moment to catch a breath.

Aware of the grind, Noskova uses the first moment of free time to catch up on sleep. The youngster joked about wanting to sleep for 12 hours straight as her go-to recovery regimen in a 2023 interview. The fact that she would go on to make her first Tour-level final (Adelaide) within days of that interview shows the merit in her push for proper rest and sound sleep.

#5 She is very much a family person

Linda Noskova was born on November 17, 2004, to Drahos Nosek and Ivana Noskova, both of whom have been highly supportive of their daughter ever since she picked up the tennis racket at the age of six.

The youngster, for her part, is also very close to her family, and her family members are often spotted during her matches. In a particular incident of her standing up for her family, Noskova shut down trolls for targeting her mother after a loss to Mirra Andreeva earlier this year. The youngster, who chose Mother’s Day to share the message, wrote:

“To everyone who mentioned my mom after my loss, especially on this Mother’s Day: I truly hope you find compassion in your heart one day.”

She'll be up against Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 16 fixture at Wimbledon.

