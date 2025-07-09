5 unknown facts about Liudmila Samsonova, the Wimbledon wonder who is having career-best Grand Slam run at SW19

Liudmila Samsonova is through to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year. She defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets in the last round.

Ad

Samsonova entered London after a semifinal run in Berlin. She cruised past Maya Joint and Dayana Yastremska in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

The Russian was ranked outside the top 100 in 2020, but is among the top 20 players in the world. She captured the Libema Open last year, which was her most recent title on tour.

Samsonova is known to be a quiet personality and hardly makes the headlines on tour. Let's look at five unknown facts about the Wimbledon quarterfinalist this year.

Ad

Trending

#5. Liudmila Samsonova almost represented Italy in tennis

Samsonova at the 2022 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Liudmila Samsonova almost represented Italy as her official nationality in tennis. She wasn't a fan of the training conditions provided in Russia. She felt the Russian Tennis Federation didn't support pro tennis players at the highest level.

Ad

Despite being welcomed by Italy, the 26-year-old had trouble getting an Italian passport. They saw her as an outsider, which made things harder for her.

Some Russian reports highlighted that many players were leaving the Russian team, and her switch was part of that trend. Samsonova still trains outside Russia because she doesn’t like the training conditions there.

#4. Liudmila Samsonova is linked to her coach Alessandro Dumitrache

Samsonova with her team at the Cincinnati Open 2024 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Liudmila Samsonova has always maintained a low profile on social media. However, since 2021, there have been reports of her being in a relationship with her coach, Alessandro Dumitrache.

Ad

The duo is often seen together on social media. Their photos from trips and sweet captions hint at more than just a working relationship.

Even though nothing is confirmed, signs point to a close and special connection between them. Their teamwork on court has also worked for the Russian in the past.

#3. Liudmila Samsonova has won two doubles titles in the last two years

Samsonova at the The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Samsonova is known for her singles prowess on tour. However, the Russian has also achieved success on the doubles circuit in the last two years.

Ad

Samsonova partnered alongside Veronika Kudermetova to win the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships. She also clinched the Korea Open last year with talented youngster Anastasia Potapova.

Samsonova continued her happy knack of performing well in the doubles circuit. She secured a runner-up finish at the Libema Open alongside Nicole Melichar-Martinez last month.

#2. Liudmila Samsonova works with a mental performance coach

Liudmila Samsonova does not rely on a big coaching team. She works mainly with Danilo Pizzorno, a mental coach who helps her stay calm during matches. She also trains closely with Alessandro Dumitrache, who helps plan her practice sessions and matches.

Ad

Samsonova also trained at the Alessandro Piccari Tennis Academy in Rome. She improved her basics and all-around game at the performance centre during her early professional career.

#1. Liudmila Samsonova helped Russia clinch the Billie Jean King Cup in 2021

Samsonova plays a forehand on the main tour - Source: Getty

Liudmila Samsonova represented Russia at the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup. She joined the likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Veronika Kudermetova to win the title that year.

Ad

Samsonova first won her doubles match alongside Veronika Kudermetova to defeat Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe. She then made her singles debut at the event and came back from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens.

In the final, the 26-year-old replaced an injured teammate and beat Belinda Bencic in a thrilling three-set bout, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Her win helped Russia win the Billie Jean King Cup in 2021.

Samsonova said after beating Bencic in the finals:

Ad

"I have too many emotions, I'm feeling like I'm freezing, it's unbelievable, an unbelievable feeling. It was a nervous game, a real fight."

Samsonova will take on Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. She trails the head-to-head against the Pole 0-4 and lost most recently at the 2024 US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More