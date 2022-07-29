5 women's players to look out for during the US Open Series ft. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff

Several top players including the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will compete during the US Open Series. The Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose will see a few individuals from the top-10 in the main draw, including Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa.

After this, players will participate at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati before the US Open.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has been in stellar form this season. She won 37 matches and six titles on the trot, including the French Open, and has stood apart from the rest of the tour. However, with Alize Cornet beating her at Wimbledon, many players may have the belief that they can replicate the Frenchwoman's success.

A lot of players have produced some good tennis lately and are capable of contending for the US Open and the two WTA 1000 tournaments in Cincinnati and Toronto.

Without any further ado, let us take a look at 5 women's players to look out for during the US Open Series.

#1) Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek will look to maintain her good run of form

Iga Swiatek has been in unbelievable form this season, winning 48 out of 52 matches so far with six titles to her name. The Pole has been sensational on hardcourts, triumphing in three WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis The BOSS it's Swiatek!



World No.1 on monday, Iga Swiatek wins the The BOSS it's Swiatek!World No.1 on monday, Iga Swiatek wins the @MiamiOpen outclassing Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0 to make the Sunshine Double! 🏆 The BOSS it's Swiatek! 🏆 World No.1 on monday, Iga Swiatek wins the @MiamiOpen outclassing Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0 to make the Sunshine Double! https://t.co/D3j27Y8sl4

Iga Swiatek suffered an early exit at the grasscourts of Wimbledon but we can expect her to produce some exceptional performances on hardcourts in the upcoming tournaments. The 21-year-old has so far won every single WTA 1000 competition on the surface, and she will be a heavy favorite for the National Bank Open, the Western & Southern Open and the US Open.

#2) Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur has produced some sensational tennis over the past few months, winning the Madrid Open and the bett1open in Berlin while also reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.

The Tunisian has so far won eight out of 13 matches on hard courts this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open and two WTA 500 tournaments.

While Jabeur's performances on the surface may not be as dominant as those on clay and grass, the Tunisian's recent run of form makes her a formidable opponent for the American hardcourt swing.

She is capable of contending at the US Open and the WTA 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, and will be one to watch out for in those competitions.

#3) Paula Badosa

World No. 4 Paula Badosa has won 16 out of 22 matches on hardcourt this season, triumphing at the Sydney International while reaching the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open.

The Spaniard has a game built for hardcourts and won the Indian Wells Open last year.

Badosa will compete at the Silicon Valley Classic as the second seed and she stands a fair chance of winning it. The 24-year-old has won only 11 out of 18 matches since the claycourt season but given her performances on hard, we can all expect her to produce some fine tennis in the forthcoming tournaments,

#4) Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula has produced some very good tennis this season as she reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals and her maiden WTA 1000 final in Madrid. The American has won 12 out of 20 matches on hardcourts this season and reached the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Collins broke into the top-10 of the WTA rankings after reaching the finals of the Australian Open and is currently ranked seventh.

Pegula will be keen to have a good run in the upcoming tournaments and she will also have the support of the crowd in many of those, particularly the Western & Southern Open and the US Open.

#5) Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is among the finest young talents in the sport and reached her first Grand Slam final this season at the French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek. The 18-year-old has won ten out of 17 matches on hard so far this season, reaching the semifinals of the bett1open and the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Gauff will be keen to do well in the US Open Series and try and break into top 10 of the WTA rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far