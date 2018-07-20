5 youngest men's players to win a Grand Slam

Rajdeep Puri
20 Jul 2018, 15:31 IST

Winning a Grand Slam title is every tennis player's dream. To do so before turning 20 is an incredible feat. It takes incredible skill, stamina, and mental toughness, amongst many other assets to win a Grand Slam at such a young age.

With the dominance of the "Big 4" (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray) in today's world, it is difficult to imagine a teenager going on to win a Grand Slam.

There are a lot of talented youngsters out there but they have not yet reached the level of a Federer or a Nadal.

In fact, the last time a player below the age of 20 won a Grand Slam was more than a decade ago. So, let's take a look at five of the youngest men's players to have won a Grand Slam.

#5 Rafael Nadal* (19 years, 3 days)

The King of Clay, to this date, remains the fifth youngest men's player to have won a Grand Slam title and the tenth youngest overall.

He won his first Grand Slam just three days after turning nineteen at the French Open in 2004 by defeating Mariano Puerta in four sets - 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5. As we all know, he did not stop there. He went on to break every possible record on clay and currently holds 11 French Open titles, the most by any player on the surface.

He has a total of 17 Grand Slam titles to his name, with 3 US Open titles, 2 Wimbledon titles, and 1 Australian Open title in addition to the 11 titles at Roland Garros. He is only second behind Roger Federer in the list of most number of Grand Slams won by a single player in the men's category.

Nadal has also held the world no. 1 rank on a number of occasions.

*still active

