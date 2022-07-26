5 youngest players to break into ATP top 5 since 2000 ft. Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz has been putting up powerful performances recently and has had an excellent season so far. He has risen to the top-5 in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career. The 19-year-old was ranked around No. 71 in the world this time last year and breached the top-5 after reaching the final in Hamburg.

However, there have been several other young players since the start of the 2000s who have also been at least the fifth-best player in the world. So, on this note, let’s take a deep dive into the list of the youngest players who have made it to the top-5 of the ATP Rankings since 2000.

#5. Alexander Zverev- (20y, 4m, 22d)

2022 French Open - Day Thirteen

Alexander Zverev broke into the top of the ATP rankings in 2017 and debuted in the top 5 at the age of 20 years, 4 months, and 22 days.

In his breakthrough season, the German won his first ATP Masters title in Rome after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. He won another Masters title at the Canadian Open, defeating Roger Federer in straight sets.

He climbed to No. 4 in the rankings and participated in his first ATP finals in London. He won one match against Marin Cilic but lost against Roger Federer and Jack Sock.

#4. Lleyton Hewitt- (20y, 4m, 1d)

Lleyton Hewitt in a press conference

Two-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1, Lleyton Hewitt, who was recently inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, was a rising star in 2001. He was well-known for his aggressive play, mental fortitude, and "C'mon" yells, which are now used by many of the world's top pros on the court.

Hewitt had reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 entering the US Open that year, having first entered the top 5 of the ATP rankings in the summer of 2001 at the age of 20 years, 4 months, and 2 days.

He would become the youngest male World No. 1 later in 2001 in November, a record that still stands.

ATP Tour @atptour



What a day. What an incredible career. Lleyton Hewitt: Hall of Famer.What a day. What an incredible career. Lleyton Hewitt: Hall of Famer. 🇦🇺What a day. What an incredible career. 👏 https://t.co/VDr3h04IYa

#3. Novak Djokovic- (19y, 11m, 8d)

Novak Djokovic Celebrates Winning Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Title

For reigning Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic, who has had a very successful tennis career, 2007 was the year the foundation was built.

He won the title at the Miami Masters and advanced to the semifinals at Wimbledon and Roland Garros, followed by victories in Canada and a run to the final at the U.S. Open, where he was beaten by Roger Federer.

As a result, Djokovic made his spot in the top five ATP Rankings as the World No. 5 at the tender age of 19 years, 11 months, and 10 days.

#2. Carlos Alcaraz- (19y, 2m, 20d)

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Hamburg European Open 2022

After Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to enter the top-5 of the rankings on Monday after the teenager reached the final in Hamburg.

Carlos Alcaraz lost to Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday despite having saved five championship points and was thus unable to win the claycourt championship in Germany. However, his result at the ATP 500 event meant that Alcaraz leapfrogged Casper Ruud to break into the top-5.

The 19-year-old became the ninth Spaniard to occupy a top-5 position in the ATP rankings.

TENNIS @Tennis



Carlos Alcaraz makes his Top 5 debut today, rising from No. 6 to No. 5 after reaching his fifth final of the year in Hamburg.



He's the third man this century to reach the Top 5 as a teenager, after Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Welcome to the Top 5, @carlosalcaraz Carlos Alcaraz makes his Top 5 debut today, rising from No. 6 to No. 5 after reaching his fifth final of the year in Hamburg.He's the third man this century to reach the Top 5 as a teenager, after Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Welcome to the Top 5, @carlosalcaraz! 🎉🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz makes his Top 5 debut today, rising from No. 6 to No. 5 after reaching his fifth final of the year in Hamburg.He's the third man this century to reach the Top 5 as a teenager, after Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. 💥

#1. Rafael Nadal- (18y, 11m, 6d)

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal is the second Spaniard on this list alongside his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

Apart from 2022, when he captured the first two Grand Slams of the year, Rafael Nadal's finest season was perhaps his breakthrough season in 2005, where the Spaniard won an astounding 11 titles.

He won consecutive claycourt championships at Costa Do Sauipe in Brazil and Acapulco, and then advanced to the Miami Masters final where he fell to Roger Federer in five sets.

The 36-year-old then won consecutive championships in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, and Rome, and at the young age of 18 years, 11 months, and 6 days, these triumphs propelled him to the No. 5 spot in the ATP Rankings. He subsequently won his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open and continued to win titles at the Swedish Open, Stuttgart Open, China Open, Madrid Masters and the Canadian Open.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Rafael Nadal is a 𝘁𝘄𝗼-𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 Australian Open champion



The Spaniard - World No. 5 fights back from two sets down to defeat Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5.



He has now won a record-breaking 𝟐𝟏 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬. Rafael Nadal is a 𝘁𝘄𝗼-𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 Australian Open championThe Spaniard - World No. 5 fights back from two sets down to defeat Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5.He has now won a record-breaking 𝟐𝟏 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬. #AO2022 🇪🇸 🏆 Rafael Nadal is a 𝘁𝘄𝗼-𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 Australian Open champion 🏆 🇪🇸The Spaniard - World No. 5 fights back from two sets down to defeat Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5.He has now won a record-breaking 𝟐𝟏 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬. #AO2022 https://t.co/LLTyIOd0a6

