5 youngest US Open winners in Open Era ft. Juan Martin Del Potro & Pete Sampras

The US Open has had a plethora of relatively young champions. It remains a notoriously difficult tournament for older players to win despite four of its last six winners being over the age of 30.

The last Grand Slam of the year poses unique challenges, as it comes at the fag end of a long North American hardcourt campaign. Thanks to the heat and humidity of the North American summer, younger players, who can recover faster and better tend to have an advantage over their older counterparts.

On that note, here's a look at the five youngest US Open winners in the Open Era (since 1968):

#5 Juan Martin Del Potro - 20 years, 356 days (2009)

US Open Champion Juan Martin Del Potro Tours New York City

Juan Martin Del Potro scripted a fairy-tale triumph at the 2009 US Open. Despite making an unexpected run to the final that year - blitzing past Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the semifinals - Del Potro was an overwhelming underdog against Roger Federer.

Federer was the indisputable king of New York, winning the last five titles at the US Open and standing a win away from an unprecedented sixth straight triumph. The Swiss legend made a characteristically bright start, pocketing the first set and arriving at 5-4, 30-30 on serve in the second - two points away from a two-sets-to-love lead.

Del Potro broke back to level proceedings, but Federer took the third set. At 5-4 40-40 on the Argentine's serve in the fourth, Federer stood two points away from victory, but Del Potro slammed the door shut in emphatic fashion. The Argentine was unstoppable in the fifth, pounding vicious forehand winners to end Federer's five-year reign in New York.

The Swiss star hasn't triumphed at Flushing Meadows since then, while Del Potro hasn't won another Major since that dreamy week in New York.

#4 Marat Safin - 20 years, 226 days (2000)

Marat Safin won the US Open in 2000.

Making only his third appearance at the US Open in 2000, Marat Safin unexpectedly went all the way, having only made the second round the previous year.

The then 20-year-old Russian endured a torrid first three rounds, going the distance in the last two before beating future finalist Juan Carlos Ferrero in straight sets to reach his first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

Safin dropped a set against Nicolas Keifer in the quarterfinals. He then beat Todd Martin to book a date with four-time winner Pete Sampras. He played lights-out tennis to stun the American in straight sets and lift his first Major title.

The tournament saw future five-time winner Roger Federer make his tournament debut, with the then 19-year-old reaching the third round.

#3 John McEnroe - 20 years, 205 days (1979)

John McEnroe won the US Open in 1979.

John McEnroe became one of the youngest winners at the US Open when the then 20-year-old made his Grand Slam breakthrough at Flushing Meadows.

McEnroe had proved his mettle the previous year, reaching the semis. Proving that he was no flash in the pan, the third-seeded American dropped only one set in the first four rounds.

He wouldn't drop another set that fortnight, ousting defending champion Jimmy Connors in the semis before beating another compatriot, Vitas Gerulaitis, in the final.

McEnroe would go on to win the next two titles in New York as well and added a fourth in 1984.

#2 Lleyton Hewitt - 20 years, 197 days (2001)

Lleyton Hewitt won the US Open in 2001.

After making the semifinals the previous year, Lleyton Hewitt was on the money at the 2001 US Open, which used 32 seeds for the first time.

The then 20-year-old Australian needed five sets in the second round and four in the fourth to reach the quarterfinals. Hewitt faced a tough test against future winner Andy Roddick in the last eight but survived to win in five sets to return to the Flushing Meadows semifinals.

Hewitt was at his masterful best against Yevgeniy Kafelnikov, conceding only four games en route to his first Major final. In the other semifinal, Sampras avenged his loss in the previous year's final against defending champion Safin to set up a mouthwatering clash with Hewitt.

However, for the second year running, Sampras fell short - well short - of his fifth US Open title, as he was beaten in straight sets.

Three years later, Hewitt would return to the final in New York but endured two bagel sets in a three-set loss to Federer.

#1 Pete Sampras - 19 years, 28 days (1990)

Pete Sampras won his first Major title at Flushing Meadows in 1990.

Two years after his tournament debut, Pete Sampras stunned his higher-ranked compatriot Andre Agassi to make his Grand Slam breakthrough at the 1990 US Open.

The then World No. 12 dropped only a set as he made the second week of a Major for the first time. Sampras faced a stern test against three-time winner Ivan Lendl, squadering a two-set lead before coming through in five to reach the last four.

Sampras continued his giant-killing ways in the semifinals, ousting four-time winner John McEnroe. He then beat Agassi for the loss of just nine games to become the first teenager to win the New York Major.

More than a decade later, Sampras would win his fifth title at Flushing Meadows, becoming one of a handful of players to win a Slam in their teens, twenties and thirties. It was also his last professional tournament, with the American retiring from the sport following the victory.

