6 best moments from Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur's first doubles win in Eastbourne

Serena Williams teamed up with Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne as she returned to action following a near one-year layoff due to injury. The duo rallied from a set and match point down to upend Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 to advance to the second round.

Here are six of the best moments from Serena Williams' comeback match:

#1 Serena Williams' smash at the tailend of the 1st set

The Serena Williams-Ons Jabeur combo, dubbed 'Onsrena' by fans, may have lost the first set, but it was not without its shining moments.

Down 5-1 and serving at 30-15, Williams guarded the net and came up with a smash winner.

#2 Ons Jabeur's volley winner in the 6th game of the 2nd set

Jabeur's deft touch is one of her strengths. It was on full display as she executed a forehand volley at the net to put 'Onsrena' 30-15 up on their opponent's serve in the sixth game of the second set.

#3 Serena Williams' passing winner to earn set point in the 2nd set

Eager to level the match, Williams displayed her prowess at the baseline, hitting a couple of forehands before going for a backhand passing crosscourt winner to earn a set point at 40-30 in the ninth game of the second set.

#4 Serena Williams' aggressive shotmaking in the match tie-break

The 23-time Grand Slam champ may have had a rusty start, but she got better as the match wore on.

With the score tied at 8-8 in the match tie-break, Williams traded hits at the baseline and then charged to the net when she got the opportunity, eventually winning the point on a forehand volley.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion pumped both her fists and high-fived Jabeur thereafter.

#5 Ons Jabeur's drop shot to set up their 3rd match point

Perhaps the best moment of the match came right at the end, with Williams left in awe of her partner's signature hit – the drop shot.

Failing to convert two match points at 9-8 and 10-9, the World No. 3 more than made up for it with an exquisite drop shot winner to set up a third match point that had Williams covering her mouth in amazement.

Jabeur covered the baseline and exchanged a flurry of groundstrokes before charging towards the net with a backhand. As their opponents countered, Williams, who was hovering at the net with razor sharp focus, answered with an overhead. The seven-time Wimbledon champion was ready to counter with a backhand thereafter but Jabeur swiftly went in front of Williams and came up with a drop shot, much to the delight of the spectators and Williams herself.

"Oh my goodness, I would never do that, never," said Serena Williams, referring to Jabeur's drop shot, in a tweet by journalist Reem Abulleil.

"I'm glad that I made it," said Jabeur.

#6 Serena Williams wins her comeback match on tour

Williams and Jabeur share a light moment during the match

Williams and Jabeur completed their comeback win as Sorribes Tormo erred on her backhand volley. The duo high-fived and shared a hug after the win. They also graciously shook hands and shared kind words with their opponents in a heartwarming moment at the net. Jabeur pointed her palms towards Williams, as if giving honor and credit to the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Williams returned the favor by pointing her finger at Jabeur.

