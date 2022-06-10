6 biggest upsets in men's and women's singles draw at 2022 French Open

The tennis season is divided in a way that the four top-level tournaments called the Majors or the Slams (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open) are placed at regular intervals. In between, players compete in tournaments that build-up to a particular Slam.

During these events, players attempt to improve their rankings, through which they can be seeded higher in the main draw of a Major. The advantage of being a seeded player is that you avoid higher-ranked opponents until much later in the draw. Should the seeded player lose in the initial rounds to a lower-ranked, less experienced opponent, it is tagged an "upset."

The 2022 French Open saw plenty of such upsets. In the men's draw, a first-time finalist was guaranteed before the quarterfinals. In the women's draw, only one of the top 10 seeds advanced to the fourth round, which occurred for only the second time in the Open Era.

Here's a look at the top six upsets at the 2022 French Open:

#6 Hugo Gaston vs Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur congratulates Hugo Gaston after their match at the 2022 French Open

This year turned out to be Alex de Minaur's best claycourt season since he turned pro in 2015. De Minaur, a semifinalist at Lyon and Barcelona, faced Hugo Gaston in the first round.

Gaston played six matches on clay (across all tiers) before the 2022 French Open and lost five of them. It was the first meeting between the two players and de Minaur took the first set 6-4 in little under an hour.

Within the next hour and a half, the Frenchman stormed back into the match by taking the next two sets. An upset was on the cards. But a 6-0 rout in 30 minutes by the Australian made it seem like he would wrap up the match in the decider. The momentum was heavily in de Minaur's favour as he took the first three games of the fifth set to win nine games in a row.

In a wild turn of events, the Frenchman made a comeback to the extent that he twice had the chance to serve out the match. But each time it was de Minaur who broke back.

The final-set 10-point tie-break decided the match in Gaston's favour in a little over four hours. A total of 21 service breaks were exchanged in the entire match.

#5 Karolina Pliskova vs Leolia Jeanjean

Karolina Pliskova and Leolia Jeanjean shake hands after their 2022 French Open match

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has not made the second week of the French Open ever since finishing as a semifinalist in 2017. Seeded eighth, she defeated wildcard entrant Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6 6-3 6-1.

The Czech faced another French player, Leolia Jeanjean, in the second round, who also entered the main draw as a wildcard. Ranked World No. 227, Jeanjean made her Grand Slam debut at the 2022 French Open.

It took Jeanjean only 77 minutes to upset the former World No. 1, dropping only four games in the process. Jeanjean held serve the entire match and won 77% of her first serve points. Pliskova's unforced errors amounted to 28 as the defending Wimbledon runner-up dropped out in the second round for the second consecutive year at Roland Garros.

#4 Holger Rune vs Denis Shapovalov

Holger Rune celebrates a point in his match against Denis Shapovalov at Roland Garros 2022

In his maiden appearance in the main draw at the French Open, 19-year-old Holger Rune drew 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in the first round. Before his first-round defeat in Geneva in the week before Roland Garros, Shapovalov defeated King of Clay Rafael Nadal during his quarter-final run at the Rome Masters. The Canadian was facing Rune for the first time in his career.

Rune spent two hours on Court 12 to defeat the error-prone Shapovalov in straight sets. The Dane, who won his first tour-level title in Munich last month, won 76% and 69% of his first and second serve points, respectively. However, the junior World No. 1 and 2019 Boys' French Open champion wasn't done yet.

#3 Holger Rune vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas shake hands after thier match at the 2022 French Open

Rune continued an impressive streak of straight-set wins against Henri Laaksonen and Hugo Gaston in the second and third rounds. In the fourth round, he was up against last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. Unlike Rune, the Greek had to hustle to make it to the fourth round with hard-fought victories over Lorenzo Musetti and Zdenek Kolar.

Rune fired 54 winners to Tsitsipas' 41 and took out the fourth seed in four sets in three hours and four minutes. It was the first time that a Danish man made it to the quarterfinals of a Major. Rune would eventually lose in the quarterfinals to fellow Scandinavian and eventual runner-up Casper Ruud.

#2 Ons Jabeur vs Magda Linette

Magda Linette celebrates her win against On Jabeur at Roland Garros 2022

Entering the 2022 French Open, Ons Jabeur had a win-rate of 85% on clay this season. The 2022 Madrid Champion was the sixth seed at the French Open and was up against Magda Linette in the first round.

Linette lost nine of her 15 matches on clay heading into the Slam and trailed Jabeur 1-3 in their head-to-head. Jabeur won the first set 6-3. However, the Pole made a comeback by taking the next two sets to complete the upset.

Linette won 22 of the 29 points in which she approached the net, which was instrumental in her victory. She lost in the next round to eventual semifinalist Martina Trevisan.

#1 Barbora Krejcikova vs Diane Parry

Dianne Parry in action against Barbora Krejcikova at the 2022 French Open

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova had been sidelined from the tour since February 2022 due to an elbow injury. She returned to Roland Garros as the second seed. Drawing home favorite Diane Parry in the first round, Krejcikova seemed to have shrugged off her injury woes as she took the first set in 33 minutes.

But with a dip in her first serve percentage and 45 unforced errors at the end of the match, the second seed lost to the teenager 1-6 6-2 6-3 under a closed roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It was only the third instance in the Open Era that the defending French Open champion lost in the first round. Parry lost in the third round to Sloane Stephens.

