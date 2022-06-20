6 greatest tennis players who never won Wimbledon ft. Monica Seles and Andy Roddick

The grasscourt season is in full swing, and we're now just a week away from the start of Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year.

Last year, Novak Djokovic won the men's singles title by beating Matteo Berrettini in the final, while Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova in the women's singles final.

This year's Championships will be a little different from previous years as no ranking points will be awarded. Nevertheless, several top players will be competing, including Serena Williams, who is set to play her first singles match since June 2021.

Over the years, Wimbledon has seen several great champions in Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams, to name a few.

However, there have been a few all-time greats who have missed out on winning the grasscourt Major. A few of these players were unable to complete the coveted Calendar Slam just because they never won the tournament.

On that note, here's a look at six great players who never won Wimbledon:

#6 Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick would have had more than just one Grand Slam title if not for a man named Roger Federer. Roddick did brilliantly at Wimbledon throughout his career, but the Swiss' presence ensured he never lifted the trophy.

The American reached three finals at the grasscourt Major, the first of which came in 2004. After beating Sjeng Schalken and Mario Ancic, Roddick faced defending champion Federer in the final and won the opening set 6-4. However, the then-World No. 1 took the next three sets 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-4 to successfully defend his title.

Roddick's second final came in 2005, where Federer beat him in straight sets. The American reached his third final in 2009 and this time, he pushed Federer all the way. Roddick and Federer played out one of the greatest Grand Slam finals of all time, which lasted four hours and 17 minutes. The Swiss eventually won 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14.

#5 Justine Henin

The Belgian was one of the finest players of her time and won seven Grand Slam singles titles, including four at the French Open. However, she was unable to complete a Career Grand Slam because she never won Wimbledon.

Justin Henin reached the final of the grasscourt Major twice but lost on both occasions. Her first final came in 2001 when she was seeded eighth. After thrashing Conchita Martinez in the quarterfinals, Henin came back from a set down to beat Jennifer Capriati and reach her first-ever Grand Slam final.

She found herself up against reigning champion Venus Williams, who took the opening set 6-1. The Belgian fought back to take the second set 6-3. However, Williams turned it on in the third, bageling Henin to successfully defend her Wimbledon crown.

After reaching the semifinals in 2002 and 2003, Henin made it to her second Wimbledon final in 2006. Henin did not drop a set en route to the title clash, where she was up against then-World No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo.

The Belgian took the opening set 6-2 but her opponent won the next two 6-3, 6-4 to win her second Grand Slam of 2006. The following year, Henin reached the semifinals, but lost to Marion Bartoli despite winning the first set.

#4 Mats Wilander

One of the greatest players of all time, Mats Wilander also missed out on the Career Grand Slam because of Wimbledon. The Swede was the World No. 1 for 20 weeks.

The best Wilander could do at Wimbledon was reach the quarterfinals on three successive occasions. The first of these came in 1987 when the Swede was seeded third. He was beaten by eventual champion Pat Cash in straight sets.

1988 was the best year of Wilander's career as he won three Majors. However, once again, he was eliminated in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. This time, he sufered a 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 defeat to Miloslav Mecir.

Wilander's last quarterfinal in the competition came in 1989, where he lost to John McEnroe in four sets.

#3 Ken Rosewall

Ken Rosewall was among the finest players in the world during his extensive career. He won eight Majors, but Wimbledon was the only one that eluded him.

Rosewall reached the final of the grasscourt Grand Slam four times, the first of which came in 1954. After beating compatriot Rex Hartwig and top seed Tony Trabert, he was up against Jaroslav Drobny in the final. The Australian lost the match in four sets.

Rosewall's second final came in 1956, when he was seeded second. He overcame Vic Seixas in the semifinals in five sets to set up a title clash against top seed Lew Hoad. He lost the match in four sets.

Rosewall was forbidden from competing in Grand Slams between 1957 and 1968 because he turned professional. His best years came during this period. However, he returned to participating in the Majors during the Open Era and reached the Wimbledon final in 1970.

This time, he lost to compatriot John Newcombe in a thrilling final that went all the way to five sets. Rosewall's last Wimbledon final came in 1974 when he was a few months shy of 40. The Australian beat Newcombe and Stan Smith to set up a title clash against Jimmy Connors. The American beat him in straight sets.

#2 Monica Seles

Monica Seles is arguably the greatest female player not to get her hands on the Venus Rosewater Dish. She dominated women's tennis during the early 1990s, but the best she could do at Wimbledon was reach the final in 1992.

Having won the Australian Open and the French Open, Seles was the top seed and the heavy favorite to win the grasscourt Major. She reached the semifinals without dropping a set before beating Martina Navratilova 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4 to reach the final.

Standing between Seles and the Wimbledon crown was Steffi Graf. The German was too good on the day, winning the title clash 6-2, 6-1. This was Seles' only appearance in the Wimbledon final. The best she could do thereafter was reaching the quarterfinals in 1998, 2000 and 2002.

Seles was stabbed in 1993 and wasn't able to reproduce her best form thereafter.

#1 Ivan Lendl

Ivan Lendl reached the Wimbledon final twice

Ivan Lendl is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time, having won eight Grand Slams and being World No. 1 for 270 weeks. However, he never managed to get his hands on the glittering Wimbledon trophy, the only Major that eluded him.

Lendl reached the final of the competition twice in his career, with his first coming in 1986. Seeded first, the Czech won two five-set matches against Tim Mayotte and Slobodan Zivojinovic to make the final.

Standing between Lendl and the Wimbledon crown was then-defending champion Boris Becker. The German beat him 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 to successfully defend his title.

Lendl once again reached the final in 1987 following wins over Henri Leconte and Stefan Edberg in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. This time, he was up against 11th seed Pat Cash and once again lost in straight sets.

Lendl reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 1988, 1989 and 1990 but lost on all three occasions.

