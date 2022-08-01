6 oldest players in the top 4 of ATP rankings ft. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

The ATP tour is witnessing rapid development among Next Gen players. Carlos Alcaraz, for instance, has put in impressive performances of late and has had a fantastic season thus far.

After making it to the Hamburg Open final, he entered the ATP top five. Shortly after, he confirmed his place in the top four by making it to the Umag final.

Lachlan Stuart 🌹🗽🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @Lachlan_Edi



He's still got a shot at becoming the youngest ever #1 (if, as is possible, he gets there before the end of October 2023). Still watching @carlosalcaraz climb the rankings. If he wins in Atlanta today, he will be #4 next week, the 6th youngest Top 4 player of the Open Era.He's still got a shot at becoming the youngest ever #1 (if, as is possible, he gets there before the end of October 2023). Still watching @carlosalcaraz climb the rankings. If he wins in Atlanta today, he will be #4 next week, the 6th youngest Top 4 player of the Open Era. He's still got a shot at becoming the youngest ever #1 (if, as is possible, he gets there before the end of October 2023). https://t.co/m3ffsWkRcC

However, amidst the rise of the younger crop, one thing that doesn't garner as much attention is the accomplishments of players reaching the latter stages of their careers. Just as Alcaraz broke into the top four at such a young age, there have been several players who have managed to hold their spot in the top four of the rankings even when they were 40 and older.

On that note, let's take a look at the six oldest players in the top four of the ATP rankings:

#6 Novak Djokovic - (35y, 1m)

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic was 35 years and one month of age when he was among the top four in the ATP rankings. For a long time, he held the top spot.

Djokovic spent a total of 373 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings before losing his position to current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev earlier this year. Since turning 30, he has been the only player to hold down the top ranking spot for more than 100 weeks.

The Serb fell to No. 3 in the world rankings when he lost his position to Daniil Medvedev for the first time, but he swiftly regained it. However, he went on to lose it to the Russian for a second time, and as a result of the Wimbledon ranking points saga, he is currently ranked No. 6 in the world.

Hindustan Times @HindustanTimes Novak Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Daniil Medvedev in Dubai shock hindustantimes.com/sports/tennis/… Novak Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Daniil Medvedev in Dubai shock hindustantimes.com/sports/tennis/…

#5 Jimmy Connors - (35y, 8m)

2012 US Open - Day 11

James Connors, aka Jimmy Connors, is recognized as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport and the greatest American in the Open Era. Connors set an ATP record with 109 career victories, including eight Grand Slams.

The American spent an incredible 268 weeks overall as World No. 1, and in 1988, he was 35 years and eight months old when he was still placed in the top four of the ATP rankings.

USTA @usta



Happy birthday to 8-time grand slam champion Jimmy Connors ! The fan's champion, Jimmy Connors never failed to entertain on the court.Happy birthday to 8-time grand slam champion Jimmy Connors The fan's champion, Jimmy Connors never failed to entertain on the court. Happy birthday to 8-time grand slam champion Jimmy Connors 🎂🎈🎉🎁! https://t.co/25cErqRjeO

#4 Rafael Nadal - (36y, 1m)

Day 10: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal has had a stellar season so far in 2022. After winning the first two Grand Slams of the year, the Spaniard withdrew from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury. However, he is in recovery and eying the last Grand Slam of the year - the US Open.

After winning the French Open this year by defeating Norwegian Casper Ruud in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, he joined the elite list as one of the oldest men to have a place in the top four of the ATP rankings.

At the age of 36 years and one month, Nadal won his second Major of the year and his 22nd overall, establishing himself as the best player in 2022 and replacing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the top four.

KKC INDIA @kkc_india Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 14th French Open win and 22nd Grand Slam title! Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 14th French Open win and 22nd Grand Slam title! 🏆 https://t.co/kT3lulnMRb

#3 Rod Laver - (36y, 8m)

Rod Laver at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 14

Rod "The Rocket" Laver is considered one of the greatest players of all time. He was the only player to win 200 tournaments between 1956 and 1976.

Rod Laver has amassed a total of 11 Grand Slam singles titles. He also won two calendar year Grand Slams, the first in 1962 and the second in 1969.

In 1975, at the age of 36 years and eight months, the Australian became one of the oldest top-four players on the ATP tour.

US Open Tennis @usopen Rod Laver turns 83 today, nearly 52 years after he won the calendar-year Grand Slam.



Novak Djokovic will come to New York looking to complete the historic feat. Rod Laver turns 83 today, nearly 52 years after he won the calendar-year Grand Slam.Novak Djokovic will come to New York looking to complete the historic feat. https://t.co/LEKGfR5D6B

#2 Roger Federer - (39y, 2m)

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer is considered by many to be the greatest male tennis player of all time. Since making his ATP debut in 1998, the Swiss player has amassed an outstanding resume that includes 103 ATP singles titles, including 20 Grand Slams. Even at the age of 40, Federer is working hard to make a comeback and has not announced his retirement yet.

By the the end of the 2020 season, the Swiss was still in the ATP top four, at the age of 39 years and two months.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Federer turns 40 next month.



As he exited, some fans chanted “One more year! One more year!” Roger Federer crashes out of #Wimbledon with one of his poorest performances here, falling 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.Federer turns 40 next month.As he exited, some fans chanted “One more year! One more year!” Roger Federer crashes out of #Wimbledon with one of his poorest performances here, falling 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.Federer turns 40 next month.As he exited, some fans chanted “One more year! One more year!” https://t.co/eIerHMee5y

#1 Ken Rosewall - (40y, 7m)

Ken Rosewall at the 2020 ATP Cup - Sydney

Another legendary Australian tennis player is Ken Rosewall, who competed in both the amateur and professional eras. He has attained remarkable heights in both eras and is regarded as one of the sport's greatest players.

Rosewall won eight Grand Slam titles, and at the time, he was the only man to have accomplished the feat on three different surfaces.

In 1975, the Australian made history by becoming one of the oldest players to finish in the top four of the ATP rankings at the age of 40 years and seven months, making him the oldest player on this list.

MisterOnly.Tennis @OnlyRogerCanFly Tenistas más veteranos en el Top4 del ATP Ranking (1973-2022/Men’s Singles):



Ken Rosewall | 40y 7m, 1975

Roger Federer | 39y 2m, 2020

Rod Laver | 36y 8m, 1975

Rafa Nadal | 36y 1m, 2022

Jimmy Connors | 35y 8m, 1988

Novak Djokovic | 35y 1m, 2022 #20 Tlato el Ucranio 🇨🇱🇺🇦 @tlato_but @OnlyRogerCanFly @carlosalcaraz Mister, ¿tenistas más viejos en el Top-4 de la ATP? @OnlyRogerCanFly @carlosalcaraz Mister, ¿tenistas más viejos en el Top-4 de la ATP? Tenistas más veteranos en el Top4 del ATP Ranking (1973-2022/Men’s Singles):Ken Rosewall | 40y 7m, 1975Roger Federer | 39y 2m, 2020Rod Laver | 36y 8m, 1975Rafa Nadal | 36y 1m, 2022Jimmy Connors | 35y 8m, 1988Novak Djokovic | 35y 1m, 2022 twitter.com/tlato_but/stat… 📊 Tenistas más veteranos en el Top4 del ATP Ranking (1973-2022/Men’s Singles):🇦🇺 Ken Rosewall | 40y 7m, 1975🇨🇭 Roger Federer | 39y 2m, 2020🇦🇺 Rod Laver | 36y 8m, 1975🇪🇸 Rafa Nadal | 36y 1m, 2022🇺🇸 Jimmy Connors | 35y 8m, 1988🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic | 35y 1m, 2022 twitter.com/tlato_but/stat…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far