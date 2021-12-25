6 players who beat Novak Djokovic in 2021

Novak Djokovic began the 2021 season in blistering fashion but fell apart towards the end. The Serb equalled the Grand Slam tallies of long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after winning three Majors, but fell just short in his bid to create history.

A straight-sets loss to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open left Djokovic one victory short of the Calendar Slam. Nevertheless, the Serb ended the year with five titles and an impressive 55-7 win-loss record.

In addition to the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Djokovic also won the Paris Masters and Belgrade Open.

His only losses came at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Serbia Open, Italian Open, Tokyo Olympics, US Open and ATP Finals. Only one of those defeats occurred before the semifinals and he was beaten by an unseeded player only once.

On that note, here's a look at the six players who managed to get the better of Novak Djokovic this year.

Dan Evans became the first player to beat Novak Djokovic in 2021

World No. 25 Dan Evans was the first player to beat Novak Djokovic in 2021. Then ranked 33rd in the world, Evans faced Djokovic in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and pulled off an upset 6-4,7-5 win over the No. 1 seed.

The Brit had won only four matches on clay heading into his first-ever meeting with Djokovic. After claiming the opening set, Evans clawed his way back from 0-3 in the second and also saved a set point en route to a straight-sets win. In the process, Evans became only the sixth active player to boast a positive head-to-head record against Djokovic.

The 31-year-old went on to reach the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Aslan Karatsev beat Novak Djokovic in front of his home crowd at Belgrade

Just a week after losing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Novak Djokovic went to the Serbia Open in Belgrade hoping to lift the title in front of his home crowd. It was not meant to be for the Serb, as he ran into an inspired Aslan Karatsev in the semi-final.

The 28-year-old prevailed over Djokovic in a three-set marathon that lasted three hours and 25 minutes. Karatsev saved a remarkable 23 break points during his 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory and successfully avenged his semifinal loss to Djokovic at the Australian Open.

The Russian fell to Matteo Berrettini in the final.

#3 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic to win his 10th Italian Open title

After his loss to Karatsev, Novak Djokovic headed to the Italian Open to find some form ahead of Roland Garros. The defending champion reached the final, where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard prevailed 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 to lift his 10th Italian Open title.

It was Djokovic's first meeting with Rafael Nadal since his straight-sets loss to the Spaniard at Roland Garros the previous year.

Alexander Zverev was the only player to beat Novak Djokovic twice in 2021

Djokovic bounced back strongly after his loss against Nadal, winning back-to-back Slams at Roland Garros and the Wimbledon Championships and keeping his Golden Slam hopes alive. However, his Olympic dream was shattered by Alexander Zverev in the semifinals in Tokyo.

The World No. 3 was down a set and a break but a spectacular collapse from Djokovic allowed Zverev to canter to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 win. Zverev went on to beat Karen Khachanov in the final to win the gold medal for Germany.

Not content with just one win against Djokovic, Zverev defeated the Serb in the semifinals of the ATP Finals, becoming the only player to triumph over the World No. 1 twice this year.

He followed it up by besting Daniil Medvedev in the final to lift the season-ending trophy for the second time in his career.

#5 Pablo Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta beat Novak Djokovic to deny him an Olympic medal

With his hopes of an Olympic gold dashed, Djokovic went into his match against Pablo Carreno Busta hoping to at least secure a bronze medal for Serbia. But that was not to be, as Djokovic was handed a second straight loss in Tokyo.

Carreno Busta battled Djokovic for nearly three hours before prevailing 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3. The win was Carreno Busta's first over Djokovic in a completed match. He was awarded a victory in their US Open clash last year after Djokovic accidentally hit a lineswoman with a ball.

With his win over the Serb in Tokyo, Carreno Busta became only the second player to beat the two highest-ranked players in the Olympics, having triumphed over Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

#6 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic to deny him the Calendar Slam

All eyes were on Novak Djokovic at the US Open as he looked to become the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Calendar Slam. The Serb battled hard to reach the final, where he came up against World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic had handed Medvedev a drubbing in the Australian Open final earlier in the year and many expected the Serb to down the Russian once again and create history.

However, Djokovic looked nervous from the get-go and failed to find his best tennis as Medvedev cruised to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win to lift his maiden Grand Slam title.

