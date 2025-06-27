6 players who will miss Wimbledon 2025 ft. Sebastian Korda, Venus Williams

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships are just around the corner. The best players on tour will battle it out for the iconic trophy in England.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will be the top seeds at the event. Both players lost their matches in the French Open finals and will be eager to hit back in London.

While most of the top pros are expected to feature at Wimbledon, a few will miss the championships this year. Let's look at six players who've not been included in the entry list:

#6. Casper Ruud

Ruud at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

After a hot and cold start to the season, Casper Ruud silenced his critics with a title-winning run in Madrid. He defeated Jack Draper to capture his first Masters 1000 crown on tour, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. He also reached the quarterfinals in Rome but registered a second-round exit in Paris.

Trending

The Norwegian has withdrawn from the Wimbledon Championships due to a knee injury. He has never passed the second round stage at Wimbledon in the last five years. The 26-year-old will be expected to return ahead of the US Open in New York.

#5. Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios at the Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has failed to hit his stride after returning to the men's tour this year. After early exits in Melbourne and Indian Wells, he reached the second round of the Miami Open. Despite a valiant effort against Karen Khachanov, the Russian defeated him in straight sets.

Kyrgios has been successful on grass in the last few years. He won't compete at the Wimbledon Championships due to a recurring knee injury on tour. The Australian continues his spell on the sidelines after missing the French Open in Paris. He promised fans towards making a comeback soon.

#4. Venus Williams

Venus Williams at the Championships - SW19 - Source: Getty

Venus Williams is still going strong at the age of 45. She is yet to announce her retirement from professional tennis and is seen participating in select events on tour.

The American was announced as a wildcard entrant in Indian Wells, but opted to miss the event this year due to personal reasons. She has been excluded from the entry list at the Wimbledon Championships and hasn't provided any update on her participation in London.

#3. Arthur Fils

Fils at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

After quarterfinal runs in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo, Arthur Fils reached the semifinals in Barcelona. He took on Carlos Alcaraz in the last four but lost to the Spaniard in straight sets.

The Frenchman hardly made an impact in Paris, amassing a third-round withdrawal at the event due to a stress fracture. He has still been nursing the injury and won't be a part of the Wimbledon Championships this year.

The 21-year-old reached the fourth round of the iconic Major last year but lost to Alex de Minaur in four sets.

#2. Sebastian Korda

Korda at The Championships - SW19 - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda has had a quiet season so far. After a runner-up finish in Adelaide, he reached the quarterfinals in Miami and the third round in Paris. Despite a spirited performance against Frances Tiafoe, the American outfoxed him in Paris, 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-4.

The 24-year-old will miss the Wimbledon Championships due to a stress fracture in his right shin. He spoke about his injury via social media and reflected on a tough year in the past. Korda will be eager to be in top shape ahead of the American hard-court swing.

#1. Kei Nishikori

Nishikori at the Championships SW19 2024 - Source: Getty

Kei Nishikori was one win away from claiming his first title in seven years at the Hong Kong Open. He took on Alexandre Muller in the final and lost to the Frenchman in three sets.

The Japanese pro has garnered second-round exits in Indian Wells, Houston, and Geneva in the last few months. He missed the French Open due to a back injury and has yet to announce his return on tour.

Nishikori was eliminated in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships last year, but is a two-time quarterfinalist at the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"