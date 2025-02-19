6 shocking results from Dubai Tennis Championships Day 4 ft. Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro & others

There were some big upsets and shocking results on Day four of the Dubai Open Championships 2025 as well. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, and fifth seed Jessica Pegula all suffered losses on Wednesday, 19 February.

As a result, only two Top 10 players have reached the quarterfinals at the second WTA 1000 event of the season. Here's a breakdown of the six most shocking results from day four:

#6. Sofia Kenin defeats Jasmine Paolini

Former World No. 4 and a wildcard at the 2025 Dubai Open, Sofia Kenin stunned the current World No. 4 and defending champion of the tournament Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in the third round.

The American was in great form throughout the match, as she won 84% of points on her first serve and did not face even one break in the whole match. On the other hand, Paolini was able to win only 21% of points on her second serve, as the Italian was broken four times in the match.

Sofia Kenin in action at the 2025 Dubai Open - Source: Getty

#5. Peyton Stearns stuns Zheng Qinwen

World No. 46 Peyton Stearns earned the first Top 10 win of her career, as she defeated Olympics Gold Medallist Zheng Qinwen in the second round. Zheng won the first set but the 23-year-old American played much better in the next two sets.

Stearns saved all three break points that she saved in the second and third sets, as she won 78% of points on her first serve. She broke the World No. 8 once each in both sets to win them 6-4, 6-4. Stearns had a 0-9 win-loss record against Top 10 players before this win.

4. Paula Badosa misses six match points against Elena Rybakina

Ninth seed Paula Badosa had a chance to end her two-match losing streak against Elena Rybakina, as she won the first set 6-4 and had three match points at 6-3 in the second set tie-break. The 27-year-old missed four match points as she lost the second set tie-break 10-8.

In the second set, Badosa had two more match points when Rybakina was serving at 5-6, 15-40, but failed to convert them as well, as she lost the third set tie-break.

Paula Badosa competes against Elena Rybakina (not seen) during the Women's Singles match at the 'Dubai Duty-Free' Tennis Championship - Source: Getty

#3. Emma Navarro edged by Sorana Cirstea

Eighth seed Emma Navarro faced the 34-year-old Romanian wildcard Sorana Cirstea. In the first set, Navarro was broken three times but broke back every time to force the set into the tie-break, but lost it 7-5.

The 23-year-old won the second set 6-3 and broke her opponent in the first game of the third set. But could not finish off the match, and lost the third set 7-5.

Emma Navarro reacts while playing against Sorana Cirstea in their third-round match during day four of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

#2. Jessica Pegula stunned by Linda Noskova

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula was the highest-ranked American player left in the draw after Coco Gauff lost. The 2024 US Open finalist faced the unseeded Linda Noskova in the third round.

The 30-year-old American, who will celebrate her 31st birthday on 24 February, lost the first set 3-6. However, she had two set points in the second set tie-break. Pegula eventually failed to convert them and lost the tie-break 10-8.

#.1 Aryna Sabalenka loses to Clara Tauson

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka had beaten Denmark's Clara Tauson without facing much resistance last month at the Australian Open. But the World No. 38 was in supreme form on Wednesday, as she broke the Belarusian three times in the first set.

Sabalenka won only 47% of points on her first serve in the first set. Things became worse for Sabalenka in the second set, as she faced 13 break points and was broken three times again. This also means that Sabalenka has lost before the quarterfinal round, for the second tournament in a row, as she lost in her first match at the Qatar Open last week against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

