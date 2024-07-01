6 Tennis couples in action at Wimbledon 2024 ft. Jannik Sinner-Anna Kalinskaya, Stefanos Tsitsipas-Paula Badosa

Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff are some of the top players gearing up for Wimbledon 2024. The tennis talents will be displaying their best in a bid to clinch the coveted men's trophy and the women's silver salver awarded by the prestigious AELTC.

With the ATP and WTA often crossing paths on their respective tours, some players find their match beyond the court in one another. Lets take a look at six tennis couples that will be seen vying for the top prize at the grass Major this year.

# 6 Tennis couples competing at Wimbledon 2024

#1. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa began dating in 2023. The duo were open about their relationship and often shared pictures and video of their outing as a couple on social media. After a whirlwind romance, the couple hit a rough patch in May this year. However, as fate would have it, they rekindled their romance and got back together just ahead of this year's French Open.

Trending

"After two, three weeks I realized that she is a person who has supported me a lot and when she tried to talk to me about meeting I felt how intense the love we have for each other is. I realized that this relationship I have with Paula is completely different from any other relationship I have had in the past.” Tsitsipas said as per an interview with tennis.com

After a third-round exit by Badosa and a quarterfinal finish by Tsitsipas at the French Open, the duo will be looking to make a deeper run at Wimbledon.

#2 Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya are tennis' hot new couple with Sinner confirming the same at this year's French Open. Both players have enjoyed a good result on grass this season. Jannik Sinner won his maiden title on the green at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, while Kalinskaya was the runner-up at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin.

Expand Tweet

With strong results on the surface, both players are hitting the practice courts at Wimbledon to put their best foot forward at the Championships.

#3 Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter

Alex De Minaur found his partner in Katie Boulter in 2020. Off-court, the couple dazzled on the red carpet at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards. On-court, De Minaur won this year's Mexico Open in Acapulco and flew right afterwards to watch the Briton claim her maiden WTA 500 title at the San Diego Open.

The duo had also paired up for mixed doubles at last year's Wimbledon.

#4 Alexander Shevchenko Anastasia Potapova

Shevchenko and Potapova began dating in January 2023 and were wed in December the same year. Without any prior announcement, the news of their wedding delighted fans when Potapova shared pictures from the ceremony online. The young couple have been enjoying marital bliss ever since while staying competitive on tour.

#5 Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina

The fairytale-like story of Monfils and Svitolina began in 2018 when, after the WTA Finals in Singapore, Monfils invited Svitolina to join him in Paris. After the jet-lagged Ukrainian's initial refusal, the two got together in the Frenchman's home city. They started dating soon after and got engaged in 2021. The couple were later blessed with their baby daughter Skai in October 2022.

They traveled together as a family to compete for the 2024 French Open and will now be seen at Wimbledon.

#6 Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova

Czech nationals Machac and Siniakova have been dating for three years. The duo are one of the older couples on the tennis circuit.

Siniakova is a doubles player and is a seven-time Grand Slam winner alongside her on-court partner Barbora Krejcikova. She has won Wimbledon twice in the category. Machac also competes in both formats of the game and was a men's double semifinalist at the 2024 Australian Open, playing with Zhang Zhizen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

"What a way to end Pride Month" - Daria Kasatkina's title triumph delights fans