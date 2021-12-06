7 Best on and off-court moments of Iga Swiatek

World No. 9 Iga Swiatek has had a pretty amazing 2021 season. The Polish star not only displayed some exceptional skills on court but also managed to win the hearts of her fans with her noble gestures.

Even though Iga Swiatek didn't achieve glory at any of the Grand Slams this year, she lifted her first Masters title and finished the year within the top 10 WTA rankings.

Here are five of Swiatek's best on and off-court moments:

#7 Hitting the nets with Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek got the opportunity to practice with Rafael Nadal at the 2021 French Open. It was one of the best moments of her career as she trained alongside one of her biggest idols, and that too, at Roland Garros.

After the practice session, Swiatek revealed that she had to prepare topics for her conversation with Nadal as she was scared of being awkwardly silent in front of him.

#6 The special hug to Kaja Juvan

Swiatek came up with a really sweet gesture at the 2021 French Open. After winning her first-round match at the Grand Slam against Kaja Juvan, she went to the Slovenian player and gave her a hug near the net.

It was a great example of sporting spirit exhibited by the Polish player. The two even chatted for some time and Swiatek was heard giving some advice to Juvan.

#5 The iconic backhand winner at the Ostrava Open

Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open 2021

Recently, Swiatek's incredible backhand winner featured in the WTA's top-25 match-winning shots of the year. It came at the 2021 Ostrava Open where, after hitting a series of backhands against Yulia Putintseva, the Polish player hit a final powerful backhand to end the match.

The match was a special one for Swiatek since a huge number of Polish fans came to support her during the match. They cheered for her after every point and Swiatek eventually won the match in straight sets.

#4 Finishing as runners-up of the 2021 French Open with Bethanie Mattek-Sands in doubles

Even though Swiatek was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open, she managed to reach the finals in the doubles along with her partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands. However, the pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova stunned them in the finals and defeated them in straight sets.

Swiatek and Mattek-Sands were also one of the semifinalists at the 2021 Miami Open.

#3 Crashing Naomi Osaka's press conference

Iga Swiatek with Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the French Open 2021

One of the most iconic moments of Swiatek's 2021 season came at the Australian Open. She intervened during Naomi Osaka's press conference after her third-round victory and the two players shared a light-hearted moment.

“I was going to interrupt your interview but felt like I shouldn’t,” said Osaka, to which Swiatek replied, "next time you shouldn’t hesitate."

After this, Osaka took a jibe at Swiatek and mentioned that she heard about Swiatek's "flip-flop dilemma". The Polish player realized the joke soon and started laughing along with Osaka.

#2 Playing soccer with kids

In the early part of the year, Swiatek spent some quality time playing soccer with a few kids in Poland. In the video, she can be seen playing the sport quite well and managing to score a goal as well.

Even though the 20-year-old player missed a penalty, she compensated for the same by saving a penalty taken by a young boy.

#1 Thrashing Karolina Pliskova to win the 2021 Italian Open

Iga Swiatek at the French Open 2021

The greatest win of Swiatek's 2021 season came in the finals of the Italian Open. She dominated the match entirely against Karolina Pliskova and double-bageled her. The Czech player could only win 13 points in comparison to Swiatek's 51.

It was also the first Masters title of Swiatek's professional career. The only other title she won this year was the Adelaide International.

Iga Swiatek and Karoklina Pliskova at the Italian Open 2021

While other players are currently enjoying some time off the court, Iga Swiatek has already begun her preparations for the upcoming season. It will be intriguing to see if she manages to win yet another Grand Slam in 2022.

