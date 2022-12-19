2022 has been a memorable year, especially for tennis icons Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. They have played some of the best matches of the year to prove that they are still a dominant force in the sport, despite a new generation making their claim to supersede them on the biggest stage. Other notable stars produced some incredible performances as well, entertaining fans across the world with an extremely high level of tennis.

Here are seven of the best matches played in 2022 on the ATP and WTA tours (no particular order):

#7 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Rolex Paris Masters)

Novak Djokovic headed into the match against Stefanos Tsitsipas as the favorite and had previously defeated the Greek seven times in a row. He started the match in his usual manner and blew the Greek off the baseline to take the first set 6-2.

Tsitsipas started the second set in a more aggressive fashion and eventually took the set 6-3. The third set was anything but dramatic as both players pushed to the limit to try and reach the final of the tournament. It was Djokovic who once again showcased his resilience, taking the win in a tiebreak and the encounter in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4). He eventually lost in the final to Holger Rune.

#6 Karolina Pliskova vs Victoria Azarenka (US Open)

The matchup between arguably two of the most attacking players on the WTA tour has always been an entertaining one. Heading into the fourth-round match, both players had 4 wins each in their head-to-head.

The encounter lived up to the expectation as both Azarenka and Pliskova hit a combined 99 winners during the match. The first two sets were decided in dramatic fashion, with the Czech taking the first one and Azarenka taking the second.

The third set, despite being competitive, went to Pliskova, who marched into the quarterfinals with the match ending 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 after three hours of grueling tennis.

#5 Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Australian Open)

Daniil Medvedev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in five breathtaking sets to advance to the semifinals of the Australian Open. The match was filled with drama and outstanding tennis.

The Canadian raced to a two-set advantage against the 2021 runner-up. But the Russian slowly clawed his way back into the match and showcased some clutch tennis to break Auger-Aliassime's serve to eventually take the match 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-4.

#4 Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova (Ostrava)

In the battle of the French Open champions, it was the Czech who just edged out the Pole to take the title in Ostrava.

Iga Swiatek was undefeated in her last 10 finals and started the match on a positive note and took the first set. But the 2021 French Open champion was clutch in tense moments and took the second set in a tiebreak. The third set was full of drama and quality, with both players playing their best tennis at the same time.

Krejcikova eventually managed to close out the match on her sixth match point to win the match 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in three hours and 18 minutes, Swiatek's longest match in her career so far.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic (Madrid Masters)

In a battle for the ages, Carlos Alcaraz showed his mettle against one of the greatest of all time to secure the win in the semifinals in Madrid.

Djokovic edged the young Spaniard in the first set in a tiebreak. Alcaraz, undeterred by the deficit, continued to showcase his full range of shots and eventually broke Djokovic's serve to take the second set.

The third set was a battle of nerves between the pair. In the deciding set tiebreaker, Alcaraz produced some of his best tennis to take the match in three sets: 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) to complete the turnaround and advance to the final.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ( US Open)

Two of the current biggest talents in the sport battled it out under the New York night sky for a place in the semifinals of the US Open.

The match was a showcase of sheer mental strength and physical prowess from both Sinner and Alcaraz, realizing the magnitude of the match. Alcaraz eventually prevailed in five sets 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 with the match lasting over five hours and 20 minutes.

#1 Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev (Australian Open)

The Australian Open final will arguably go down as the most significant match for the GOAT debate. Rafael Nadal won his second Australian Open title and moved ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam title race, having to produce some incredible, age-defying tennis to get there.

Medvedev had a lead of two sets and three break points at 3-2, 0-40 on Nadal's serve in the third set. But the Spaniard miraculously and meticulously reeled the Russian back in and displayed his iconic fighting spirit to win the match in dramatic fashion 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, capturing his record breaking 21st Grand Slam.

