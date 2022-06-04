7 incredible milestones achieved by Iga Swiatek following her 2022 French Open triumph

Iga Swiatek continued her dominance on the women's tour by lifting a sixth consecutive title and second Grand Slam trophy at the 2022 French Open on Saturday.

The Pole was in cruise control in the summit clash, needing just over an hour to defeat first-time finalist Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3. Her reunion with the the Suzzane Lenglen Cup came off the back of a sensational few months, with the World No. 1 hitting quite a few milestones en-route.

Here are seven incredible feats achieved by Swiatek after winning the 2022 French Open

#1 Iga Swiatek ties Venus Williams' 35-match winning streak

Iga Swiatek is on a 35-match winning streak.

Iga Swiatek has not lost a match since bowing out of the Dubai Tennis Championships back in February. Her incredible run has seen her surpass the likes of Justine Henin and Serena Williams' winning streaks.

With her 35th consecutive match win, Swiatek now finds herself tied with Venus Williams' record, set in 2000, for the longest unbeaten streak in the 21st century.

#2 Iga Swiatek becomes the ninth woman in Open Era to win multiple Roland Garros titles

Iga Swiatek lifted her second 2022 French Open trophy.

Iga Swaitek lifted her maiden Grand Slam at the 2020 French Open, beating Sofia Kenin in the summit clash. With her win on Sunday, the Pole joined an exclusive list of players to have won the Roland Garros title twice.

Margaret Court was the first woman to lift two titles at the French Open. The list also includes seven others — Chris Evert, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, Justin Henin, Steffi Graff, Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles and Serena Williams.

#3 Iga Swiatek become youngest multiple Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova in 2006

Iga Swiatek won her second Grand Slam aged 21.

At the age of 21, Iga Swiatek became the youngest two-time Grand Slam champion in nearly 16 years.

The last player to win a second Slam title at a younger age was Maria Sharapova, who won Wimbledon and US Open by the age of 20.

#4 Iga Swiatek becomes the sixth woman to win her first two French Open finals

Iga Swiatek also joined fine company by winning her first two finals at the French Open. The Pole won both her finals — against Kenin and Gauff — with identical scorelines of 6-3, 6-1.

Other players to have achieved the feat include the likes of Graf, Sharapova, Seles and Serena.

#5 Iga Swiatek equals record for consecutive tournaments won in the 2000s

Iga Swiatek won her ninth straight title at the 2022 French Open.

Iga Swiatek's 35-match winning streak has stretched over six title-winning tournaments, the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Miami Open, Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Italian Open and now Roland Garros.

Only two others — Venus and Henin — have won six tournaments in a row since the turn of the century.

#6 Iga Swiatek becomes the first player to win nine WTA finals on the trot since Elina Svitolina in 2018

Swiatek has won her last nine tournament finals,

Playing in her first WTA Tour final back in 2019, Iga Swiatek lost to Polona Hercog. The Pole, however, has since gone on a roll with nine straight victories in title matches, including both her French Open triumphs.

The last person to have matched the sensational record in tournament finals was Elina Svitolina, who achieved the feat over the 2017-18 season.

#7 Iga Swiatek become the fifth top seed to win Roland Garros in the last 25 years

Iga Swiatek after winning the 2022 French Open.

Iga Swiatek came into this year's French Open under a huge amount of pressure. Not only was she on one of the longest winning streaks of the 21st century, she was also the favorite on paper by being the top seed.

The youngster showed incredible maturity in dealing with the enormity of the entire situation to emerge as the champion as the top-billed player, a feat that has only been witnessed five times in the last 25 years.

