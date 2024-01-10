7 players who can win their maiden slam at the 2024 Australian Open ft. Jessica Pegula, Jannik Sinner & Holger Rune

The 2024 Australian Open is on the horizon, with the season's first Major set to commence from January 14.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic remains the ultimate favorite heading into yet another edition of the tournament. Despite an injury concern, the Serb tops the list of the leading title contenders.

Carlos Alcaraz isn't too far behind him, with the young Spaniard proving to be a worthy adversary to Djokovic over the last two years. The women's field already has a new hierarchy in place, with Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka at the top of it.

The foursome have separated themselves from the rest of the pack with their results. While the above mentioned players already have a Major title to their name, there are others still on the hunt for their first one.

On that note, here's a look at the players who could capture their maiden Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open:

#7 - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud at the 2024 United Cup.

Ruud has enough experience of making it to the business end of a Major, having contested and lost three finals so far. However, he seems ready to go all the way this time around.

After a slightly underwhelming 2023 season, Ruud has tinkered with his game in the right way. The end result - he won all three of his singles ties at the United Cup to start the year. He didn't win more than two consecutive matches on hardcourts last year.

There's a remarkable difference not only in his game, but his attitude. While he hasn't made it past the fourth round of the Australian Open thus far, it could all change in a couple of weeks.

#6 - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at the 2024 Australian Open.

Like Ruud, Jabeur is also a three-time Major finalist. She has the game to win a Major title, but the pressure to win one affected her every time she was in a Grand Slam final.

Jabeur didn't compete in any warm-up events prior to the Australian Open. She has battled quite a few injuries over the past year, so it could be a precautionary measure. If the Tunisian is fully healthy, she has the potential to do a lot of damage in Melbourne and even lift the trophy, provided she gets her nerves under control.

#5 - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 United Cup.

Zverev played a key part in Germany's recent triumph at the United Cup. He played a singles and mixed doubles match in every tie, with his experience proving to be quite vital.

Zverev saved a couple of match points against Hubert Hurkacz in the final, which proved to be a turning point. His win over the Pole led to the decisive mixed doubles, which his team ended up winning.

Zverev has made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2020, and finished as the runner-up at the US Open in the same year. Having made a great start to the new season, it could be the German's time to shine in Melbourne this year.

#4 - Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Brisbane International.

It looked like Dimitrov would end his career as a huge underachiever. However, given how he has performed over the last few months, he's got a great shot at changing that.

Towards the end of 2023, Dimitrov reached the semifinals of the Chengdu Open and the Shanghai Masters. He then concluded the year with a runner-up finish at the Paris Masters.

Dimitrov continued his good run of form in 2024 too and captured his first title since the 2017 ATP Finals at the Brisbane Open. The Bulgarian is a former semifinalist at the Australian Open, but if he continues to play like this, he could soon be the champion.

#3 - Holger Rune

Holger Rune is the eighth seed at the 2024 Australian Open.

Rune went down to Dimitrov in the final of last week's Brisbane International. It also marked his first final on outdoor hardcourts, as his previous final appearances on the surface were all indoors.

Rune rose to a career-high ranking of No. 4 last year and was one of the best players on the tour. His previous best result in Melbourne was a fourth round showing in 2023.

Rune's yet to make it past the quarterfinals of a Major, but the Danish youngster has the potential to remedy that stat given his talent. He has improved quite steadily year after year, and remains on track to be a Grand Slam champion.

#2 - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula is the fifth seed at the 2024 Australian Open.

Pegula has established herself as one of the most consistent players on the women's tour over the last couple of years. She has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open the past three years as well.

But that's where Pegula has always faltered, at every Major as well. So far she was always bowed out of a Grand Slam at this stage. She has all the tools to succeed and at her best, she can go toe-to-toe with all of her biggest rivals.

The women's tour does end up having a first time Major champion quite often compared to the men's side. So if Pegula is able to make it all the way to the end, she has a good shot at capturing the title.

#1 - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner is the fourth seed at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sinner's tremendous growth over the past season makes him one of the leading title contenders at this year's Australian Open. He reached his very first Major semifinal at last year's Wimbledon, and won the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Open as well.

Sinner was also the only player to defeat Djokovic twice last year. The Serb will be the biggest obstacle a male player will have to deal with in Melbourne. The 22-year old has started to figure out the World No. 1, so should they meet here, he has a pretty good shot at victory.

Like his younger contemporaries, Sinner has been touted as a great champion since his arrival on the tour. But now the Italian is starting to play like one, and it could finally help him hoist a Major trophy, possibly even two weeks from now.