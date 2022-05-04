7 things Novak Djokovic has said about Rafael Nadal over the years

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal form one of the greatest rivalries in the history of tennis. They have been the two most dominant players in the men's game for the last decade and have won 13 of the last 15 Grand Slam events played.

The 34-year-old Serb has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, while the 35-year-old Spaniard claimed a men's record 21st Major at the Australian Open in January. They are the only pair to have won all four Grand Slam titles at least twice in the Open Era.

The duo have contested a men's Open Era record of 58 matches, with Djokovic holding a 30-28 edge.

Here is a look at seven of the Serb's best quotes about his Spanish contemporary:

#7 - "He's not unbeatable - he was not in control of the match" (2006)

Novak Djokovic during his 2006 French Open quarterfinal against Rafael Nadal

Djokovic and Nadal met for the first time ever in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open, with the former retiring due to a back injury while trailing 4-6, 4-6. In his post-match press conference, the Serb claimed he was in control of the match against the defending Roland Garros champion.

"I was playing pretty well. I think I was in control," said Djokovic "Even with a sore back I think I played equal. I realized that I don't need to play any special way [to beat Nadal]. I think I could have won today. He's not unbeatable. It was a difficult position for him. He was not in control of the match."

#6 - "Great champion, great person, and great example of an athlete" (2010)

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after the 2010 US Open final

Djokovic was beaten by Nadal in four sets in the final of the 2010 US Open in his first appearance in a Major final since winning the 2008 Australian Open. In his press conference, the Serb lauded the then World No. 1, who had completed the Career Grand Slam with his victory in New York.

"It's just great for somebody who had so much success as he did, very young age, and to be able to continue motivating himself to perform his best each tournament, each match he plays regardless who he has across the net," the Serb said. "You just have to put a hat down for this guy, everything he does on and off the court. Great champion, great person, and great example of an athlete."

#5 - "For me, you are the greatest player ever and a good friend" (2011)

Djokovic downed his great rival in a three-set final at the 2011 Indian Wells Masters for his first of six wins against the Spaniard during that season. During the trophy ceremony, he demonstrated the tremendous respect he has for his contemporary.

"I want to congratulate Rafa on a great tournament," Djokovic said. "He had to lose but he has started off the year very well. It's always a pleasure to play you. For me, you are the greatest player ever and a good friend, so I wish you good luck."

#4 - "He's probably the greatest fighter ever to play this game" (2018)

Rafael Nadal during his 2018 Wimbledon semifinal against Novak Djokovic

At the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, Djokovic edged Nadal in an epic five-set semifinal en route to ending a two-year wait for a Grand Slam title. Following his grueling triumph against the then World No. 1, the No. 12 seed discussed the challenge of facing such an intense competitor.

"He's probably the greatest fighter ever to play this game," Djokovic said. "I mean, he battles every single point like it's his last. That's something that is so impressive with Rafa. That's what makes him so difficult to beat on any surface. You coming into the match against him, knowing that you have to earn your points, is already an energy-spending moment. So you have to be ready for it, obviously. That's why you put in X amount of hours on the practice court, preparation, trying to be as professional as you can, because you need to compete with a guy like Nadal. He does the same."

#3 - "He did surprise me with the way he was playing, the quality of tennis he was producing, the level - I mean, he's phenomenal" (2020)

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal after the 2020 French Open final

In the final of the 2020 French Open, Nadal steamrolled Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to secure a 13th Roland Garros crown and a record-equalling 20th men's Major, matching Roger Federer's Slam tally. In his press conference, the top-ranked Serb admitted he was surprised by the quality of the then World No. 2's performance.

"I mean, he was not missing at all and getting every ball back, just playing tactically great," the Serb said. "I mean, I felt well throughout the entire tournament. I thought I was in a great form. Certainly I could have played better, especially in the first two sets. But, you know, just he did surprise me with the way he was playing, the quality of tennis he was producing, the level. I mean, he's phenomenal. He played a perfect match, especially in the first two sets."

#2 - "I will probably pick Rafa as the biggest rival I have ever had in my career" (2021)

Rafael Nadal shakes hands with Novak Djokovic following their 2021 French Open semifinal

Djokovic outlasted Nadal in a thrilling four-set semifinal at last year's edition of Roland Garros on his way to claiming a second French Open crown and 19th Grand Slam. In a press conference ahead of the battle, the Serb identified the Spaniard as his greatest rival.

"Yeah, I will probably pick Rafa as the biggest rival I have ever had in my career," he said. "The anticipation for the match against him, any match on any surface, any occasion is always different from any other."

#1 - "It’s the biggest challenge that you can have - playing on clay against Nadal on this court" (2021)

Rafael Nadal at the 2021 French Open

During the same interview, Djokovic spoke about the difficulty of facing the 13-time Roland Garros champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He also further discussed his epic rivalry with the Spaniard.

"It’s not like any other match," said the Serb. "Let’s face it, it’s the biggest challenge that you can have - playing on clay against Nadal on this court in which he has had so much success in his career. In the final stages of a Grand Slam, it doesn’t get bigger than that. Of course, each time we face each other, there’s that extra tension and expectations. Just vibes are different walking on the court with him. But that’s why our rivalry has been historic I think for this sport. I’ve been privileged to play him so many times."

