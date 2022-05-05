7 things Rafael Nadal has said about Novak Djokovic over the years

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are unquestionably two of the greatest players in the history of tennis. The 35-year-old Spaniard has won a men's record 21 Grand Slam titles, while the 34-year-old Serb sits joint-second on the all-time list with Roger Federer with 20 Majors to his name.

The remarkable duo share one of tennis' fiercest ever rivalries, having faced off an incredible 58 times - a men's Open Era record. Djokovic leads the head-to-head 30-28 against Nadal and won their most recent encounter in four sets in the semifinals of the 2021 French Open.

Here is a look at seven of Nadal's best quotes about Djokovic:

#7 "I was surprised when he retired - he had problems but was still playing good" (2006)

Novak Djokovic during his 2006 French Open quarterfinal against Rafael Nadal

Nadal and Djokovic met for the first time ever in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open, where Djokovic retired from the match due to a back injury after losing the first two sets 6-4, 6-4. The Spaniard, who was the defending Roland Garros champion, revealed in his press conference that he was surprised by his opponent's retirement.

"I was surprised when he retired," said the Spaniard "He had problems but was still playing good."

"I lost little bit my concentration in the second with his problems, no? Because I don't understand very good that, no, because he has a lot of problems," he added. "Every time, when he serve, he puts the hand on back, and after he play normal point. So I don't understand very good, and I lost my concentration a little bit, no?"

#6 "The season is probably impossible to repeat" (2011)

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic following the 2011 US Open final

In 2011, Djokovic outlasted Nadal to triumph in a brutal four-set US Open final and claim his third Major title of the season. Following his sixth straight defeat to the Serb in 2011, the Spaniard discussed his rival's remarkable campaign.

"I already said one hundred times - I don't know if he's bringing tennis to another level," said Nadal. "For sure this season he's doing fantastic. His level is really, really high. But when one very good player stays with that confidence and winning so many matches, and the matches that he normal win and the matches that you can win, you can lose, and you keep winning, and the matches you have a big chance to lose you keep winning - the season is probably impossible to repeat. That's why. His level for sure is fantastic. He's doing very well mentally everything."

#5 "His return probably is one of the best of the history - I never played against a player who's able to return like this" (2012)

Novak Djokovic practicing at the 2012 Australian Open

Following his incredible 2011 season, Djokovic defeated Nadal in an epic five-set Australian Open final, which lasteda record five hours and 53 minutes. After the marathon final, the Spaniard singled out the World No. 1's return of serve for praise.

"[It] is something unbelievable how he returns, no? His return probably is one of the best of the history," he said. "That's my opinion, no? I never played against a player who's able to return like this. Almost every time."

#4 "I want to congratulate Novak, he's a great champion and he will win here at Roland Garros one day, I'm sure" (2013)

Rafael Nadal applauds as Novak Djokovic leaves the court after the pair's 2013 French Open semifinal

In the semifinals of the 2013 French Open, Nadal edged Djokovic in a thrilling five-set battle to earn his fifth win over his great rival at the event. Following his triumph, the then seven-time Roland Garros champion correctly predicted that the Serb would also get his hands on La Coupe des Mousquetaires in the future.

"It's very, very special for me," said the Spaniard. "I want to congratulate Novak, he's a great champion and he will win here at Roland Garros one day, I'm sure. Serving for the match at 6-5 in the fourth, I was serving against the wind, so I knew it was going to be a difficult game. I was ready for the fight. In Australia 2012 it was a similar match - today it was me [that won]. That's the great thing about sport."

#3 "He's able to defend very well, attack very well - he has full options with his backhand" (2020)

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals in Madrid

In an interview with Sport360, Nadal was asked to create his perfect tennis player by selecting shots and attributes from current players. The Spaniard selected Djokovic's backhand and explained what made the Serb's stroke so great.

"Backhand, I think I'm gonna take Novak," said the Spaniard. "He's able to defend very well, attack very well, down the line, close. So he has full options [with his backhand]."

#2 "He is more maybe a machine in terms of mentality - we have different characters" (2021)

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals

Speaking in an interview with former Formula One star Nico Rosberg, Nadal discussed the difference in mentality between Djokovic and himself.

"He is more maybe a machine, I mean in terms of mentality," he said. "But I'm sure that he has his doubts too. We have different characters, both things are good and you need to find your way. That's my point of view. There's no only one way to have success or to accomplish your dreams. There's different ways and you need to find your personal way."

#1 "Djokovic is best positioned to be the player with the most Grand Slams" (2021)

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic shake hands following their match at the 2015 ATP World Tour Finals

By winning Wimbledon last year, Djokovic joined Nadal and Federer in winning 20 Grand Slam titles. In an interview with Vamos on Movistar+ prior to winning his 21st Major title, the Spaniard identified his younger rival as the favorite in the Grand Slam race.

"Djokovic is best positioned to be the [men's] player with the most Grand Slams," Nadal said. "You don't have to fool yourself - Federer is where he is and I am where I am. However, Djokovic is playing well and in a good moment. That is the reality and you can't ignore it. We don't know what is going to happen in nine months' time, but he is the favorite right now."

