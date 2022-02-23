8 players to have won WTA tour matches at the age of 14 or younger since 2000 ft. Maria Sharapova and Madison Keys

At 14 years, 331 days old, Czech Republic's Brenda Fruhvirtova on Monday became the youngest player to play in a WTA main draw since Madison Keys back in April 2009.

And while the youngster went down to Sloane Stephens in the opening round of the 2022 Gaudalajara Open, she definitely made a statement just putting in the work to qualify and making her debut at such a young age.

Players 14 and under have, however, had memorable wins on the WTA tour over the years and here we recount eight to have achieved the feat since 2000.

#8 Madison Keys - 2009 Ponte Vedra Beach

Keys won her first match at 14 years and 48 days

Madison Keys isn't only one of the youngest players to make a WTA tour debut, she's also the seventh youngest ever to have walked away with a win. Playing in just her second main draw match, the American defeated World No. 81 Alla Kudryavtseva in straight sets to score a memorable win.

#7 Michelle Larcher de Brito - 2007 Miami

Prior to her famous 2013 Wimbledon win over Maria Sharapova, Michelle Larcher de Brito was best remembered for being one of the youngest winners on the WTA tour. Making her debut as an unranked 14-year-old at the 2007 Miami Open, she beat Meghann Shaughnessy for her maiden win.

#6 Tamira Paszek - 2005 Linz

Tamira Paszek won her first WTA match at the 2005 Linz Open

Tamira Paszek's flat, pacey groundstrokes helped her attain plenty of success on fast courts over the course of her career. Her first WTA tour win came on one such indoor hardcourt. The Austrian beat Elena Vesnina in the opening round of the 2005 Linz Open. She was 14 years and 11 months old.

#5 Sesil Karatantcheva - 2004 Indian Wells

Karatantcheva is one of the few on the list who backed up her first WTA win with another, scoring consecutive upsets over Alexandra Stevenson and Magüi Serna at Indian Wells in 2004. The 14-year-old would go on to lose to fellow teenager Maria Sharapova in the third round.

#4 Alisa Kleybanova - 2004 Indian Wells

Alisa Kleybanova at the BNP Paribas Open

Having been awarded a wildcard into the 2004 Indian Wells Open, Alisa Kleybanova scored a rollercoaster win over Jelena Kostanic. The Russian's run came to an end in the next round, but her win in the opening match marked her breakthrough on the WTA tour.

#3 Nicole Vaidisova - 2004 Acapulco

Nicole Vaidisova lifted her first WTA crown at the 2004 Vancouver Open at the tender age of 15, completing a sensational run after coming through qualifying. Earlier that year, though, the Russian had strung together a quarter-final run in Acapulco, scoring her first couple of wins as a 14-year-old.

#2 Viktoriya Kutuzova - 2003 Los Angeles

Viktoriya Kutuzova was a sensation in her debut year in 2003. Playing in her first WTA tournament, the 14-year-old shocked top-50 players in consecutive matches to make the quarterfinals at the 2003 Los Angeles Open. The feat remains one of the most memorable of her career.

#1 Maria Sharapova - 2002 Indian Wells

Maria Sharapova won her first WTA match on her 14th birthday

Maria Sharapova's first tour-level win surely tops all the other stories. The six-time Grand Slam champion not only scored the victory on one of the biggest stages at Indian Wells, she did it on her 14th birthday. The future World No. 1 beat American Brie Rippner before going down against Monica Seles in the next round.

