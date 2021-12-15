A golden run: Looking back at Venus Williams' 35-match winning streak

Champions make it a habit to win consistently and Venus Williams' 35-match winning streak is one such example. Her unbeaten run remains the longest since the start of the new millennium. However, the honor of having the longest winning streak ever goes to Martina Navratilova with a whopping 74 consecutive victories.

Williams made her breakthrough in 1997 by reaching the US Open final and became a top 10 mainstay over the next couple of years. The American started the 2000 season on a rough note, missing the first few months through injury. She returned to action during the clay swing, playing three tournaments and reaching the quarterfinals in two of them, including Roland Garros.

The subdued start to the season didn't bother Williams though and she turned things around spectacularly in her very next tournament to kickstart her 35-match winning streak.

Seeded fifth going into Wimbledon, Williams defeated World No. 1 Martina Hingis, sister Serena Williams and World No. 2 Lindsay Davenport to win her maiden Grand Slam title. The American lost just one set throughout the tournament and also won the doubles title with her sister, their third at a Grand Slam.

During the North American hardcourt swing, Williams continued to brush aside everyone who stood in her way. She won three WTA 500 (known as Tier II back then) titles - at Stanford, San Diego and Connecticut - prior to the US Open.

Her scintillating form made her one of the favorites to win the US Open, and Williams did just that. She defeated top-ranked Hingis in the semifinals in a tough contest and once again faced compatriot Davenport in the finals, whom she defeated in straight sets.

Venus Williams makes a golden debut at the Olympics

Venus and Serena Williams at the Sydney Olympics

Venus Williams made her debut at the Olympics after that. At the 2000 Sydney games, she won gold medals in singles and doubles, a rare feat in tennis. In the singles, she defeated Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Seles in tough three-set matches while comfortably beating Elena Dementieva to emerge victorious.

Winning not one but two gold medals on your Olympic debut is a remarkable feat. The youngster showed no signs of nerves, and rose brilliantly to the occasion. She also became the second woman after Steffi Graf to win Olympic gold, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year.

Venus Williams' next tournament was the Linz Open, where once again she reached the final. But this time Davenport finally got the better of her to end the incredible streak.

Williams qualified for the WTA Finals as well, but withdrew from the event. Her record for the year was 41-4, with six titles, 12 wins over top 10 players and a year-end ranking of three.

Serena Williams came close to beating her sister's streak in 2013, but fell agonizingly short at 34. Naomi Osaka also managed a 23-match winning streak between 2020 and 2021, but Venus Williams' record has endured. It just shows how much of a dominant force she was and how underappreciated her accomplishments have been.

