"A lot of other players go through coaches and we don't hear about it; It's not a good reputation to have" - Emma Raducanu's coach Dmitry Tursunov on her coaching situation since 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu's coaching situation has been a topic of discussion ever since her stunning 2021 US Open title victory. Raducanu has now worked with four different coaches within just 13 months and her current coach Dmitry Tursunov believes that is not a good reputation to have in the tennis world.

Tursunov also pointed out that many other players are unable to stick to one coach and often make changes to their teams, but instances of those players are not discussed as much as Raducanu's.

Speaking during an interview on the Tennis Legend Podcast, the former ATP top-20 player said that he told Raducanu about his willingness to address her coaching situation as soon as he was contacted by Raduanu's agent to join her team. He joined Raducanu with the intention of coaching her long-term.

"It's not a good reputation to have," Dmitry Tursunov said. "One of the first things I said to her agent and coach was that 'You have a reputation for it and it has been happening. So obviously, we need to address that or we need to discuss that because nobody wants to be in a situation that is not very stable.'"

Russell Fuller @russellcfuller Emma Raducanu practising, with Dmitry Tursunov directing from the shadows Emma Raducanu practising, with Dmitry Tursunov directing from the shadows https://t.co/Lhfmf7e0IX

Tursunov highlighted how Raducanu's coaching situation became the 'talk of the town' as she was in the spotlight after her US Open win. He further opened up about the reason for her split with coach Andrew Richardson soon after the 2021 US Open, clarifying that it was a mutual decision and not a situation where the player randomly fires a coach.

"A lot of other players go through coaches and we don't hear about it, but with Emma, the fact that she changed right after she won US Open. Everyone saw it or everyone heard about it. But there is a valid reason, it's not like she decided that 'I win the tournament and now you're fired.' It wasn't like that...It's not like he got fired, they had an agreement for a certain period," Tursunov added.

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open at the age of 18 as a qualifier with coach Andrew Richardson by her side. Soon after the US Open, Raducanu and Richardson decided to part ways. She has worked and split with two other coaches since then, including Torben Beltz.

Tursunov also revealed that he was satisfied with Raducanu's explanation behind the constant changes and understood her sentiments for the same. The youngster told the former Russian player that she is yet to connect with a coach who understands her well.

"I liked her explanation of the fact that she hasn't been able to find someone she truly connects with and I respect that...Ultimately you want a coach that understands where you're coming from. It's easier to connect and some of the things you don't have to explain...It helps to have a good connection with someone and that explanation makes sense to me," Tursunov said further.

Eurosport @eurosport



Will Dmitry Tursunov's honest approach bring out the best in Emma Raducanu?



#CitiOpen | #USOpenSeries "My philosophy is that there’s no point in lying to the player."Will Dmitry Tursunov's honest approach bring out the best in Emma Raducanu? "My philosophy is that there’s no point in lying to the player."Will Dmitry Tursunov's honest approach bring out the best in Emma Raducanu?#CitiOpen | #USOpenSeries

"If she fires me tomorrow, it's her decision" - Dmitry Tursunov on Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu and Dmitry Tursunov ahead of the 2022 US Open

Emma Raducanu and Dmitry Tursunov initially began their working relationship on a part-time basis, up until the end of the 2022 US Open. However, Raducanu was seen training with Tursunov despite her first-round exit at the US Open and they have decided to continue with their association, at least for now.

In light of the same and Emma Raducanu's history with coaches, Tursunov said that if Raducanu decides to part ways with him as well, he will understand the decision despite being unhappy with it.

"I've gotten fired already twice and I'm not scared of being fired. Ultimately, I know I have information that I can provide and if the player wants that information, I'm there...If she fires me tomorrow, it's her decision. I might not like it, I might not agree with it, but I can survive," Tursunov said on the same.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol The two newest women’s first time grand slam champions, Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina, are hitting together in Cincinnati.



Dmitry Tursunov is here again with Raducanu. The two newest women’s first time grand slam champions, Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina, are hitting together in Cincinnati.Dmitry Tursunov is here again with Raducanu. https://t.co/aarPfteLcW

The former Davis Cup champion has coached the likes of Elena Vesnina, Aryna Sabalenka, and Anett Kontaveit in the past.

Emma Raducanu lost to Alize Cornet in the first round of the 2022 US Open. Last week, she lost to Anna-Lena Friedsam in the round of 16 at the Slovenia Open. Her next tournament is the Korea Open, where she kicks off her campaign against Moyuka Uchijima on Tuesday.

