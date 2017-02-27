Acapulco Open 2017: Schedule

The order of play for the Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2017, held in Acapulco, Mexico, where Novak Djokovic is the top seed.

Novak Djokovic is the top seed here while Dominic Thiem is defending champion

The ATP500 Abierto Mexicano Telcel, held in Acapulco, Mexico, will commence today, with World No. 2 Novak Djokovic, who received a last-minute wildcard to the tournament, the number one seed here.

The tournament will have US$ 1,491,310 as prize money, with Austrian ace Dominic Thiem the defending champion; this year, he will be the fourth seed.

Schedule

Women’s Singles

Varvara Lepchenko vs Kristina Mladenovic

Heather Watson vs Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Kirsten Flipkens vs Renata Zarazua

Louisa Chirico vs Shelby Rogers

Pauline Parmentier vs Nicole Gibbs

Jamie Loeb vs Andrea Petkovic

Chloe Paquet vs Lesia Tsurenko

Men’s Singles

John Isner vs Steve Johnson

Stephane Robert vs David Goffin

Jordan Thompson vs Feliciano Lopez

Lucas Gomez vs Borna Coric