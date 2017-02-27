Write an Article

Acapulco Open 2017: Schedule

The order of play for the Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2017, held in Acapulco, Mexico, where Novak Djokovic is the top seed.

by Anuradha Santhanam @anumccartney
Report 27 Feb 2017, 12:49 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Novak Djokovic of Serbia shakes hands with Dominic Thiem of Austria following his victory in their men's singles match on day one of the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 13, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic is the top seed here while Dominic Thiem is defending champion

The ATP500 Abierto Mexicano Telcel, held in Acapulco, Mexico, will commence today, with World No. 2 Novak Djokovic, who received a last-minute wildcard to the tournament, the number one seed here. 

The tournament will have US$ 1,491,310 as prize money, with Austrian ace Dominic Thiem the defending champion; this year, he will be the fourth seed. 

Schedule


Women’s Singles

Varvara Lepchenko vs Kristina Mladenovic

Heather Watson vs Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Kirsten Flipkens vs Renata Zarazua

Louisa Chirico vs Shelby Rogers 

Pauline Parmentier vs Nicole Gibbs

Jamie Loeb vs Andrea Petkovic 

Chloe Paquet vs Lesia Tsurenko

Men’s Singles

John Isner vs Steve Johnson

Stephane Robert vs David Goffin

Jordan Thompson vs Feliciano Lopez

Lucas Gomez vs Borna Coric


