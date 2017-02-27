Acapulco Open 2017: Schedule
The order of play for the Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2017, held in Acapulco, Mexico, where Novak Djokovic is the top seed.
The ATP500 Abierto Mexicano Telcel, held in Acapulco, Mexico, will commence today, with World No. 2 Novak Djokovic, who received a last-minute wildcard to the tournament, the number one seed here.
The tournament will have US$ 1,491,310 as prize money, with Austrian ace Dominic Thiem the defending champion; this year, he will be the fourth seed.
Schedule
Women’s Singles
Varvara Lepchenko vs Kristina Mladenovic
Heather Watson vs Bethanie Mattek-Sands
Kirsten Flipkens vs Renata Zarazua
Louisa Chirico vs Shelby Rogers
Pauline Parmentier vs Nicole Gibbs
Jamie Loeb vs Andrea Petkovic
Chloe Paquet vs Lesia Tsurenko
Men’s Singles
John Isner vs Steve Johnson
Stephane Robert vs David Goffin
Jordan Thompson vs Feliciano Lopez
Lucas Gomez vs Borna Coric