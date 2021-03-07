Abierto Zapopan 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

A WTA 125K tournament in 2019, the Abierto Zapopan has been promoted to the WTA 250 level only this year. After its second edition got cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Guadalajara event has come back with a bang, attracting quite a few names whose career graphs have been on the rise.

Top-seed Nadia Podoroska is one who will look to taste title glory for the first time. Rising star and second seed Marie Bouzkova is yet another name who will be keen to win her maiden WTA crown at this tournament.

The main draw in action at the 32-player field kicks off on March 8, with the grand finale scheduled for March 13.

In its first year as a WTA 250 event, the Abierto Zapopan does have the potential to present fans with some thrilling contests. On that note, let us take an in-depth look at the draw.

Top half: Nadia Podoroska, Kaja Juvan, Anna Blinkova, Eugenie Bouchard packed in same section

Eugenie Bouchard

Seeded players: (1) Nadia Podoroska, (3) Anna Blinkova, (6) Danka Kovinic, (8) Kaja Juvan

Expected semifinal: Nadia Podoroska vs Anna Blinkova

Dark horse: Kaja Juvan

Analysis: All eyes will be on Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, who will receive the lion's share of Latin American support in her quest to win her first title. The World No. 45 burst onto the scene when she made the semi-finals of 2020 Roland Garros as a qualifier. Since then, the Argentine has shone at Linz and Yarra Valley Classic, reaching the quarter-finals of both.

The Australian Open and the Phillip Island Trophy were aberrations in what has otherwise been an impressive run for Podoroska. She managed to win a grand total of just one match in the two tournaments and will now be itching to get back to winning ways.

Podoroska opens her campaign against a qualifier and would need to contend with a lot of emerging stars as she progresses deeper into the draw. One of them is the 20-year-old Varvara Gracheva, who could be her quarter-final opponent.

It's the semi-finals from where things can get interesting as the second quarter of the draw has many players with the potential to reach the last four.

Third seed Anna Blinkova is the highest seed in that part of the draw. The World No. 69 is coming into this tournament on the back of three solid wins in the qualifying rounds of the Qatar Open. The Russian will aim to build on it but needs to be wary of the talented Catherine McNally, who could meet her in the second round. The 19-year-old won two rounds at the US Open and has the game to play on hardcourts.

Kaja Juvan

Kaja Juvan in the quarters could pose quite a challenge for the 22-year-old Blinkova. The 20-year-old made a statement at the Australian Open by reaching the third round from qualifying. The Slovenian thus comes with a lot of momentum and could make things tough for Blinkova, should the two meet.

But Juvan needs to conquer former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard before that, in the second round.

Semifinal prediction: Nadia Podoroska vs Kaja Juvan

Bottom half: Marie Bouzkova, Leylah Fernandez, Viktorija Golubic, Sara Sorribes to fight for supremacy

Marie Bouzkova

Seeded players: (2) Marie Bouzkova, (4) Sara Sorribes, (5) Nao Hibino, (7) Leylah Fernandez

Expected semifinal: Marie Bouzkova vs Sara Sorribes

Dark horse: Leylah Fernandez

Analysis: World No. 50 Marie Bouzkova, who heads this section of the draw, starts her challenge against Irina Bara. The Czech has begun the season in fine fashion, reaching the final of the Phillip Island Trophy. The Abierto Zapopan would thus give her another opportunity to win a title. Something that she missed by a whisker in Australia.

The in-form Bouzkova's path looks smooth until the semi-finals, where she could face some quality opponents from the loaded third quarter of the draw. Leylah Fernandez and Viktorija Golubic are two names that stand out from that section. Golubic has reached the final at Lyon this week and should be primed for another deep run unless fatigue creeps in.

Leylah Fernandez

Still only 18, Fernandez has been making rapid strides on the circuit and is touted to have a great future. The Canadian made heads turn with her stupendous performance at Acapulco last year, where she reached the final. Another superb run in Mexico won't be surprising from the World No. 87.

Semifinal prediction: Marie Bouzkova vs Leylah Fernandez

Prediction for final

Nadia Podoroska vs Marie Bouzkova

Predicted champion

Marie Bouzkova