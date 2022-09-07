"About 1200 kids that day, and there were 2 standouts" - Watch Venus Williams and Billie Jean King reminisce about their very first meeting 34 years ago

Tennis legends Venus Williams and Billie Jean King recently took a trip down memory lane to look back upon their first ever meeting, which also involved Serena Williams. The duo caught up with each other at the US Open and reminisced about an event at which they met back in 1988.

Williams and King looked at a few photos in a book, which featured Serena and Venus Williams playing a few groundstrokes on the court as King watched on.

In a series of short videos posted by Venus Williams on her Instagram Stories, the two greats of the sport remembered their first meeting. King also revealed that she vividly remembers the time as she was taking medication for heart treatment back in the day, much to Williams' shock.

King then narrated the events from that day at Long Beach in 1988 and asked Williams if she remembered the same.

"You were there and your mom stood on the sidelines. You were going through volleys, you went first and Serena went after you," King said.

The 12-time Grand Slam singles champion then revealed that there were over 1200 kids across multiple courts during a very busy day. Williams then said with a chuckle that two out of those 1200 kids stood out, the two being her and sister Serena, and King agreed to that sentiment.

"There were 1200 kids that day...and there were two standouts. Looking at these cuties...so sweet," King said further.

Williams later took to Instagram to post a picture with King, expressing excitement at King signing her book.

"As impressive then as they are now" - Billie Jean King on Venus Williams and Serena Williams

Earlier this year, Billie Jean King reflected on that very meeting with the Williams sisters that she was reminiscing about with the older of the two sisters, Venus Williams. King took to Twitter to post an old picture of herself with Venus and Serena Williams.

Their first meeting took place during a World Team Tennis event in Long Beach, California. King said that the two tennis prodigies were quite impressive back in the day as well.

"34 years ago today, on April 30, 1988, I had the honor of meeting @Venuseswilliams & @serenawilliams at a Domino’s Pizza @WorldTeamTennis clinic in Long Beach. They were as impressive then as they are now," King wrote.

At the 2022 US Open, King even delivered a special tribute speech to Serena Williams, who is set to retire from the sport after a 27-year-long professional career. King shares great camaraderie with both the Williams sisters and their family.

