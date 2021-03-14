Acapulco 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz

Date: 15 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz preview

Alexander Zverev got his season off to a solid start in Melbourne. The German lost two of his three group stage matches at the ATP Cup, but success in doubles helped his team reach the semifinals. He also produced a decent run at the Australian Open, only losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal.

However, Zverev's run came to a standstill in Rotterdam earlier this month, where he bowed out to Alexander Bublik in the very first round. The underwhelming straight-sets defeat could have hurt Zverev's confidence, and his first opponent in Acapulco - the teenage phenom Carlos Alcaraz - is unlikely to make things easy.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has been touted for a while as the next big thing in Spanish tennis, even being dubbed as 'Baby Rafael Nadal' by some. And the 17-year-old announced himself on the Challenger and ITF circuits last year, winning five tournaments in the space of less than 12 months.

Alcaraz is the first player born in 2003 (or later) to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam event, a feat he achieved at the Australian Open earlier this year. The Spaniard even won his first-round match in Melbourne Park, before losing in the second to Mikael Ymer.

Alcaraz has lost two of his three professional matches since, which has seemingly halted his early-season momentum. But he will be looking to make a mark on Monday, as he takes the court for the most high-profile match of his short career so far.

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

The first round encounter in Acapulco is the first professional meeting between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz on tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

Given his superior ranking and experience, Alexander Zverev is the overwhelming favorite on paper against Carlos Alcaraz. However, the German would be well-aware that this match is far from a straightforward affair.

Zverev can hurt most players on tour with his strong serve and blistering backhand. The 23-year-old usually triumphs when his serve is on song, but is susceptible to unnecessary errors both on the second serve and off his forehand wing.

His Rotterdam defeat to Bublik highlighted those exact weaknesses. Zverev gave up an early break in both sets before unraveling spectacularly, coughing up a slew of unforced errors to hand the Kazakh the match.

Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz has the game to cause an upset, with his all-court efficiency and quick movement being real assets on any court. He can also mix his game up well, coming to the net to finish points whenever he gets the chance.

The Spaniard will be looking to latch on to any lapses of concentration from Zverev, which is a realistic possibility given his recent results.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.