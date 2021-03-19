Acapulco 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: March 19, 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Match timing: 8 pm local time, 7:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Alexander Zverev is set to take on Dominik Koepfer in the semi-finals of the 2021 Abierto Mexicano Telcel.

Second seed Zverev has had a dominant campaign in Acapulco so far, winning all his matches in straight sets. He claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win over Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in his opening match, before knocking out Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-4, 6-3.

Zverev had a difficult matchup in the quarterfinal against eighth seed Casper Ruud. The German, however, got a walkover in the round as Ruud had to withdraw due to injury.

Zverev hasn't made a final this year and will be keen to change that on Saturday.

Unfortunately Casper Ruud has withdrawn due to injury, sending Alexander Zverev through to the semi-finals at Acapulco.



Get well soon, @CasperRuud98

World No. 71 Dominik Koepfer had a negative win-loss record before this tournament, but now has a chance of making it to his maiden ATP singles final.

Apart from Gerardo Lopez Villasenor in the first round, Koepfer has faced difficult opponents in Mexico. He claimed an easy 6-4, 6-2 win over World No. 563 in the opener, but then took on fourth seed Milos Raonic in the next game.

Koepfer was excellent in the game, winning 6-4, 6-2. He then locked horns with Britain's Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals, winning in straight sets once again.

Five out of his eight career finals in the Challengers and Futures tours have come on hard courts.

Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Dominik Koepfer have not faced off on tour before. Their head-to-head is tied at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Dominik Koepfer claimed his first win over a top 10 player in the Italian Open last year

Alexander Zverev, with his clinical baseline play and powerful serve, is one of the most difficult players to beat when on form. He has already smacked 11 aces in the tournament.

Koepfer, with his powerful strokeplay, is more than capable of competing with his compatriot in the semifinal. While Zverev has the better backhand among the two, Koepfer's forehand is fast and fiery.

The World No. 71 claimed his first win over a top 10 player in the Italian Open last year. With a little luck, he might just improve on that record on Saturday.

Prediction: Dominik Koepfer to win in three sets.