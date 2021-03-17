Acapulco 2021: Fabio Fognini vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: Fabio Fognini vs Cameron Norrie

Date: March 18, 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Match timing: Approx. 9.30 pm local time, 8 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Fabio Fognini vs Cameron Norrie preview

The Mexican Open is the first tournament Fabio Fognini has participated in since the Australian Open earlier this year.

The Italian had a decent run at the Grand Slam, reaching the fourth round before losing to Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

He has had a decent start to his Acapulco campaign, beating compatriot Stefano Travaglia in straight sets. Fognini won the game 7-5, 6-2 - his seventh ATP singles victory of the year.

The World No.17 has a 7-4 win loss record so far in 2021, and will definitely want to improve on that ratio.

Perfect start in Acapulco@cam_norrie defeats Stefan Kozlov 6-3, 6-3 to set up a match against Fabio Fognini#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/N9XTjvVoAW — LTA (@the_LTA) March 17, 2021

England's Cameron Norrie also started his campaign in Mexico impressively, winning against Sebastian Korda in straight sets.

Norrie clinched the match 6-3, 6-3, proceeding into the second round with an impressive first-serve percentage of 80.

Norrie was knocked out in the Round of 16 at Rotterdam and Open 13 in the last couple of weeks. He will be desperate to make it to the quarters this time around.

The Brit is currently ranked 61st in the world and has a win-loss record of 8-5 so far this year.

Fabio Fognini vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Fabio Fognini and Cameron Norrie have met just once on tour before, in the semifinals of the the 2018 Los Cabos Open.

Fognini won that game 6-4, 6-2 and thus leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Fabio Fognini vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie will look to level his head-to-head record with Fabio Fognini

Fognini's attacking, explosive gameplay and Norrie's solid strokeplay from the baseline make this an interesting watch.

Both players have big and powerful groundstrokes. Norrie's serve is slightly more accurate and expansive than Fognini's, but neither player is a huge server.

Despite a considerable gap in their rankings, this will be a close encounter.

Prediction: Fabio Fognini to win in three sets.