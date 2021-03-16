Acapulco 2021: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (7) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Sebastian Korda

Date: 17 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Advertisement

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Sebastian Korda preview

No. 7 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on fellow 20-year-old Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel Open on Wednesday.

After a successful junior career that saw him win the US Open boys' singles and doubles titles, Auger-Aliassime has transitioned quite well onto the professional circuit. The Canadian is currently ranked No. 18 in the world, just one spot below his personal best of No. 17.

Auger-Aliassime has reached seven finals at the ATP level in his young career so far, the most recent of which was at the Australian Open warmup event in Melbourne this year. The 20-year-old, who also reached the semis at the 2019 Miami Open, has made the fourth round at two of the last three Grand Slams.

Sebastian Korda

Meanwhile Sebastian Korda, the son of former Czech players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova, has also begun to make his move on the ATP tour over the past year.

The American qualified and reached the fourth round of the French Open in September. He followed that up with two titles on the ATP Challenger Tour, and finished as the runner-up at the Delray Beach Open earlier this year.

Korda has more than halved his ranking over the past six months, and currently sits at No. 92.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda have never played on the ATP Tour, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Advertisement

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda are two of the most promising under-21 players on the ATP tour.

After reaching the final at the Murray River Open in January, Auger-Aliassime carried his form into the Australian Open where he made the fourth round. The run included a third-round win over higher-ranked countryman Denis Shapovalov, a match that perfectly showcased Auger-Aliassime's talent and determination.

Following a first-round exit in Rotterdam, the Canaidna is now back to winning ways in Acapulco. He defeated USA's Tennys Sandgren in two tight sets in the first round on Monday.

On the other hand, Sebasian Korda reached the second round in Montpellier in his most recent event, to take his 2021 record to 10-3. Korda scored another big win on Monday, knocking out former US Open champion Marin Cilic in straight sets.

The match on Wednesday will likely be a close battle, with both players looking to attack right from the word go. But Auger-Aliassime has more experience at the higher level, and that will likely help him get over the finish line.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.