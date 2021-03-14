Acapulco 2021: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tennys Sandgren preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tennys Sandgren

Date: 15 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Advertisement

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tennys Sandgren preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime is yet to win an ATP final

Two explosive baseliners will go up against each other at the 2021 Mexican Open, as World No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on World No. 41 Tennys Sandgren on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime has had a somewhat disappointing start to his new year. He suffered a seventh consecutive loss in an ATP final against Dan Evans at the 2021 Murray River Open. The Canadian's fortunes didn't improve much at the Australian Open, where he let slip a two-sets-to-love lead against Aslan Karatsev in the fourth round before losing in five sets.

Auger-Aliassime's opponent Tennys Sandgren, meanwhile, is playing for the first time since losing to Alex de Minaur in the first round of the Australian Open.

The American has not enjoyed a lot of success in ATP tournaments lately, with his last (and only) title having come at Auckland in 2019. That said, Sandgren has had good results at the Grand Slams over the last few years.

Advertisement

After reaching the quarterfinals of the 2018 Australian Open, Sandgren matched that result with a last-eight appearance in Melbourne last year. The American even gave 20-time Major winner Roger Federer a big scare, forcing the Swiss maestro to save seven match points in a hard-fought five-set win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tennys Sandgren head-to-head

Tennys Sandgren leads Felix Auger-Aliassime 1-0 in the head-to-head. Their only encounter came in the first round of the 2020 Cincinnati Masters, where Sandgren beat Auger-Aliassime in three sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tennys Sandgren prediction

Tennys Sandgren hits a forehand

While Felix Auger-Aliassime has impressed a lot of people with his all-round game, he has struggled to produce his best in the most crucial moments. The Canadian is prone to losing control of his forehand in particular, and he will have to keep the unforced errors off that wing under check if he wants to go all the way at Acapulco.

That said, Tennys Sandgren wouldn't exactly be happy at being pitted against Auger-Aliassime in a first-round match. Sandgren likes to hit big off both wings, but he might struggle to put the ball past the speedy Canadian.

Auger-Aliassime has shown in the past that he can match powerful opponents shot for shot. That, coupled with his defensive superiority, will likely give him the edge in Monday's matchup.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.