Acapulco 2021: Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Grigor Dimitrov

Match details

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 16 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Match timing: Not before 10 pm local time, 9.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Grigor Dimitrov returns to the Abierto Mexicano Telcel looking to reclaim the title he had won back in 2015.

The Bulgarian started his year with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, and will be hoping to pick up right where he left off. He opens his 2021 campaign at Acapulco on Tuesday, against France's Adrian Mannarino.

Adrian Mannarino

Mannarino was in the midst of a purple patch towards the end of last year, finishing with a finals appearance and a year-end ranking of no. 35 (his second-highest). But the Frenchman has had a mixed start to the new season; he has made a couple of first-round exits, but also managed to put up good showings in Melbourne and Singapore.

Mannarino has a well-rounded game that works well on the quicker surfaces, and he could ask a few questions of Dimitrov on Tuesday.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Grigor Dimitrov has traditionally done well at the Mexican Open

Grigor Dimitrov leads Adrian Mannarino in the head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. The two last played in Acapulco last year, with the Bulgarian scoring a hard-fought three-set win.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Given his recent form and past record against his opponent, Grigor Dimitrov will be hopeful of an easy win in his first match since the Australian Open.

The Bulgarian spoke at length in a recent interview about his love for the courts in Mexico. Besides his title run in 2015, Dimitrov also has a few other deep runs to boast of, and he will enter this contest high on confidence.

For Adrian Mannarino, the key will lie in holding his serve and keeping the scoreline close. Dimitrov is prone to the occasional lapses of concentration, and the Frenchman will have to be on the lookout for such opportunities.

Mannarino will also have to keep his opponent from settling into the match, because that's where Dimitrov can really start to dictate. Both men possess a varied arsenal of shots, and this could well end up being a showcase for first strike tennis.

Dimitrov, however, would still have a slight edge given the greater solidity on his groundstrokes.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.