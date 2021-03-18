Acapulco 2021: Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (5) Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: 18 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Match timing: Not before 10 pm local time, 9:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti has found his way through to the last eight of the 2021 Abierto Mexicano Telcel, after scoring a couple of hard-fought three-set wins.

Musetti opened his campaign by upstaging third seed Diego Schwartzman. He then backed that up with another strong showing against Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 late last night.

Grigor Dimitrov

Up next for the Italian is fifth seed and former winner Grigor Dimitrov, who booked his spot with a straight-sets win over Miomir Kecmanovic.

Dimitrov has looked in fine touch in the few matches that he has played at the start of this season. It goes without saying that he is one of the title contenders here in Acapulco.

The Bulgarian has a big game that's likely to benefit from the conditions in the Mexican city. And given the form that he is in right now, he could prove to be a tough opponent to beat.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Lorenzo Musetti has played a lot of matches on the Challenger circuit this year.

This is set to be the first career meeting between Grigor Dimitrov and Lorenzo Musetti, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Grigor Dimitrov enters this contest as the favorite on paper, but the fifth seed will be expecting a tough fight from his younger opponent.

Lorenzo Musetti has played a lot of tennis this season already. Competing on the Challenger circuit, the Italian has amassed quite a few match wins and will be feeling confident about his game.

Musetti enjoys playing on hardcourts, having reached the finals of the Australian and US Open as a junior. And in Dimitrov, he will up against an opponent whose game is not much different from his own.

This match will be a battle for control of the baseline, as both men will look to get in the first big strike. But given Dimitrov's level of experience and slightly more varied arsenal, he would have a slight edge over Musetti.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.