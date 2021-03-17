Acapulco 2021: Milos Raonic vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: Milos Raonic vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: 17 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Match timing: 6 pm local time, 5.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Milos Raonic vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Milos Raonic edged American Tommy Paul in a tight two-setter in his opening-round match at the 2021 Abierto Mexicano Telcel. The Canadian, who is playing in his first tournament since the Australian Open, looked to be in prime form as he won an impressive 75% points on his serve.

He is now set to take on Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the next round.

Dominik Koepfer

Koepfer made his ATP main draw debut in 2017, having played collegiate tennis up to that point.

The German mainly competed on the Challenger circuit in his early years, but had a breakthrough run at the 2019 US Open. He made it to the fourth round and managed to take a set off eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev, before bowing out in four sets.

Nonetheless, that run propelled him into the top-100 and he has put up decent showings at the ATP Tour events since.

Milos Raonic vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

Raonic will rely on his big serve to score quickfire points.

Milos Raonic and Dominik Koepfer have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Milos Raonic vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Milos Raonic started his season with a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open, but the Canadian hasn't played much tennis in the first three months of the year.

He will be keen to find his footing, and a deep run at Acapulco is likely to set him up well for the rest of the season. The former Wimbledon runner-up does have a power-packed game and will definitely rely on his serve and groundstrokes to get an edge in this match.

The onus will then fall on the shoulders of Dominik Koepfer to find a way to cope with the pace of the shots coming from the other side of the net. The 26-year-old has given ample evidence of his abilities as a hardcourt player, but hasn't been at his best in recent weeks.

All things considered, Raonic appears to be the stronger of the two players by virtue of his experience at the highest level of the tour. Unless Koepfer can pull out something special, he might be overpowered in this duel.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in straight sets.