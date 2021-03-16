Acapulco 2021: Milos Raonic vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (4) Milos Raonic vs Tommy Paul

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Date: 16 March 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Milos Raonic vs Tommy Paul preview

Fourth seed Milos Raonic will take on USA's Tommy Paul in the first round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel on Tuesday.

Raonic is a tour veteran who peaked at No. 3 in the ATP rankings and reached the Wimbledon final in 2016. That said, the Canadian is still in search of his first Grand Slam or Masters 1000 title.

Raonic had a strong second half in 2020, making the final of the Western & Southern Open and the semis at St. Petersburg and the Paris Masters. That helped him climb from outside the top 30 in February to back inside the top 20 by the end of the year, despite the vagaries of the COVID-adjusted ranking system.

Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, is currently ranked a career-high No. 51 in the world. While most Americans prefer hardcourts, Paul grew up on the clay courts of North Carolina - which might explain his success at the French Open juniors, where he won the title back in 2015.

The 23-year-old broke into the top 100 in September 2019, and is now on the verge of his next milestone - the top 50.

Milos Raonic vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

This is the first meeting between Milos Raonic and Tommy Paul on the ATP tour, and thus their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Milos Raonic vs Tommy Paul prediction

Milos Raonic

Milos Raonic has posted a 4-2 record so far in 2021. The big-serving Canadian went 1-1 at the ATP Cup, but followed that with a fourth-round showing at the Australian Open - where he was defeated by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Tommy Paul, on the other hand, has compiled a 5-4 record this year. The American has won a round in each of the four events he has entered this year, with his best performance coming at Rotterdam - where he reached the quarterfinals.

Raonic's game is famously built around his big serve; when the Canadian's serve is on, he is a tough opponent for anyone to beat. That said, Paul has incredible footwork and court coverage, and can do a lot of damage with his forehand wing.

This is likely going to be a close contest, but Paul seems ripe for a breakthrough and might just pull off the upset.

Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in three sets.