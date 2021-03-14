Acapulco 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benoit Paire preview, head-to-head prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benoit Paire

Date: 15 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benoit Paire preview

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will make his debut at the Mexican Open when he takes on France's Benoit Paire in the opening round on Monday.

Tsitsipas, the top seed at Acapulco, is enjoying one of his best-ever starts to a season. The Greek won both his matches at the ATP Cup and then proceeded to make the semifinals at the Australian Open, where he registered a memorable come-from-behind win over Rafael Nadal in the quarters.

Tsitsipas followed that up with another semifinal run, this time at Rotterdam, where he lost to Andrey Rublev. After a week of rest, the 22-year-old headed to Marseille, but his journey was cut short as he got knocked out in his second match.

After beating Lucas Pouille, Tsitsipas could not sustain his form as Pierre Hugues-Herbert came from a set down to upset the Greek.

Tsitsipas will now play a third Frenchman in a row - Benoit Paire - albeit this time halfway across the world in Acapulco.

Benoit Paire's run of form in 2021 couldn't have been more different than Stefanos Tsitsipas'. The Frenchman has played six matches so far and has lost five of them, winning a mere four sets in the process.

But that's not the extent of Paire’s problems. At the Argentina Open last week, the 31-year-old displayed some crude and unsportsmanlike conduct in response to a questionable line call. He even tanked the last game of his match, much to the disgust of those watching.

Paire has self-admittedly been struggling with the quarantine rules enforced at most tournaments. The Frenchman recently called tennis a 'tasteless profession', and acknowledged that he's been finding it hard to motivate himself on the court.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benoit Paire head-to-head

The head-to-head between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Benoit Paire is tied at 1-1. Tsitsipas beat the Frenchman at Washington in 2019, while Paire scored his win over the Greek at Metz in 2017.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benoit Paire prediction

Benoit Paire

Given Benoit Paire's current state of mind, this encounter is likely to be difficult to watch. While Paire does have the ability to play some scintillating tennis and produce exquisite winners, he doesn't seem mentally prepared to challenge a player like Stefanos Tsitsipas.

With nothing to lose, Paire could smash his way to a break or two, maybe even a set. But a win over Tsitsipas with the form that the Greek is in will be akin to scaling Mt. Everest for Paire.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.