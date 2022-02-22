Acapulco 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Peter Gojowczyk preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Peter Gojowczyk.

Date: 23 February 2021.

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $1,832,890.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Tennis TV.

Alexander Zverev vs Peter Gojowczyk preview

Zverev at the 2022 Australian Open.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev will take on compatriot Peter Gojowczyk in the second round of 2022 Abierto Mexicano Telcel on Wednesday.

Zverev began his title defense with a gritty 3-6, 7-6 (10), 6-2 win over Jenson Brooksby in the early hours on Tuesday. The match began around 1:30 am local time after a prior couple of matches went on for more than three hours.

The German was on the backfoot in the opening set and took some time to get his act together in the next one as well. In the second set tie-break, he saved a couple of match points before winning it. The second set itself lasted for a little under two hours.

Zverev stepped up his game in the deciding set, but was hindered by cramps as well. Nevertheless, he secured a victory just before 5:00 am, after spending more than three hours on court.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Brooksby 3-6 7-6 6-2 in 3 hours 19 minutes at 4.55am in Acapulco - the latest finish in tennis history!



#AMT2022 REMARKABLE @AlexZverev defeats Brooksby 3-6 7-6 6-2 in 3 hours 19 minutes at 4.55am in Acapulco - the latest finish in tennis history! REMARKABLE 😧@AlexZverev defeats Brooksby 3-6 7-6 6-2 in 3 hours 19 minutes at 4.55am in Acapulco - the latest finish in tennis history!#AMT2022 https://t.co/yn7l3RUaQE

Peter Gojowczyk at the 2022 Australian Open.

Peter Gojowczyk, meanwhile, had a rather easy first-round outing, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Brandon Nakashima on Monday. After losing in the qualifying rounds, he secured a spot in the main draw as a lucky loser.

Against the American, Gojowczyk wasn't at his best, but did enough to secure his first victory of the season.

The German had a rough start to the year, losing in the opening rounds of his first five tournaments. Having finally secured a win, he'll aim to build upon it and turn his season around.

Alexander Zverev vs Peter Gojowczyk head-to-head

The two have faced off twice previously, with Zverev leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter in straight sets at this very tournament in 2018.

Alexander Zverev vs Peter Gojowczyk prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2021 US Open.

On paper, Zverev will be the favorite to win this contest. However, after a marathon opening-round match that ended in the early hours of the morning, he's likely to be fatigued. The World No. 3 is also competing in doubles, but he'll probably withdraw from it in order to recover.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



The moment SCENES!The moment @AlexZverev sealed an incredible 111-minute second set with Brooksby to force a decider at 4.08am in Acapulco! SCENES!The moment @AlexZverev sealed an incredible 111-minute second set with Brooksby to force a decider at 4.08am in Acapulco! https://t.co/g62ub5jY25

Gojowczyk's got a power-packed game, but he is highly inconsistent. In the slow conditions of Mexico, he might have trouble executing his game plan to perfection.

Zverev, on the other hand, has played plenty of matches here, so he's well versed with the conditions. He made quite a few improvements in the midst of his first-round match as well, including his serve that got progressively better.

Zverev is likely to come out on top during the extended rallies. His groundstrokes are much steadier than his opponent's and his serve is better as well.

If Gojowczyk can take advantage of a probable slow start by the World No. 3 due to his tiredness, he could have a shot at winning. But Zverev has been in this position before and knows exactly what to do to turn the match around.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee