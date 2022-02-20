Acapulco 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (5) Matteo Berrettini vs Tommy Paul

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,832,890

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Tennis TV

Matteo Berrettini vs Tommy Paul preview

Berrettini at the 2022 Australian Open.

Fifth seed Matteo Berrettini will face off against American Tommy Paul in the first round of the 2022 Mexican Open.

Berrettini's start to the year wasn't ideal, losing two of his three ATP Cup group ties. He performed pretty well at the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals in Melbourne for the first time. The Italian became the first male player born in 1990s to win at least the quarterfinals of all four Majors.

Berrettini competed at the Rio Open last week, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. The World No. 6 is playing in Mexico for the first time and will aim to make it a memorable debut.

Tommy Paul at the 2022 Australian Open.

Tommy Paul has had a relatively good season so far. Aside from a second-round exit from the Australian Open, he has performed well in his remaining tournaments.

The American made back-to-back quarterfinals at two events in Adelaide at the start of the year. Paul recently reached the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open, where he lost to Cameron Norrie. The 24-year old will look to continue his run of good form in Mexico as well.

Matteo Berretiini vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Matteo Berrettini vs Tommy Paul prediction

Berrettini at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Both are playing well at the moment, so this contest willl be a battle between two evenly matched competitors.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Take a bow, @tommypaul1



#DBOpen ABSOLUTELY THE SHOT OF THE YEAR 🤯Take a bow, @tommypaul1 ABSOLUTELY THE SHOT OF THE YEAR 🤯Take a bow, @tommypaul1 🙌#DBOpen https://t.co/sBkqZJDcon

Berrettini and Paul both prefer to attack with their forehands. The Italian possesses a better serve than his opponent, giving him an edge in some crucial points.

Paul's better movement could give him an advantage as well. He'll try to exploit Berrettini's backhand, a tactic that's an open secret. The World No. 6 hasn't made considerable improvements to overcome that glaring weakness in his game yet.

Paul's record against top 10 players isn't that good. He has won just two of his nine matches against them and is yet to take his game up a notch against them. Berrettini has been quite successful despite his shortcomings, and is likely to overcome the strong challenge dealt by Paul as well.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in three sets.

