Acapulco 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,832,890

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Tennis TV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere preview

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Australian Open.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Laslo Djere in the first round of the 2022 Mexican Open.

Tsitsipas has had considerable success over the past few weeks. He wasn't at his best in the ATP Cup due to a niggling elbow injury, but reached the semifinals of the Australian Open for the third time in his career.

Tsitsipas made his first final of the season at the Rotterdam Open, where he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. He then reached the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence, where he was upset by Roman Safiullin. A finalist in Mexico last year, the Greek will be keen to have another good run in the tournament.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt



Although troubled by tournament sensation Jiri Lehecka, the No.1 seed eventually hacks the code against the up-and-comer: 4-6 6-4 6-2.



#abnamrowtt Tsitsipas will go for the trophy!Although troubled by tournament sensation Jiri Lehecka, the No.1 seed eventually hacks the code against theup-and-comer: 4-6 6-4 6-2. Tsitsipas will go for the trophy! ✊🏆Although troubled by tournament sensation Jiri Lehecka, the No.1 seed eventually hacks the code against the 🇨🇿 up-and-comer: 4-6 6-4 6-2. 👏#abnamrowtt https://t.co/DamLMIjYzR

Laslo Djere at the 2022 Australian Open

Laslo Djere's first tournament of the year was the Adelaide International 1, where he lost to Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals. He made a first-round exit from the Australian Open after that.

The Serb took part in a couple of claycourt tournaments in South America, but a change in surface didn't alter his fortunes. After consecutive first-round exits in Argentina and Rio, he might be a little low on confidence.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the pair, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere prediction

Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Cup

Tsitsipas will be the clear favorite to win this encounter based on recent form. The Greek has reached at least the quarterfinals of his last three tournaments, while Djere is on a four-match losing streak.

However, the World No. 4 was upset by Roman Safiullin, a player ranked outside the top 100, in his previous match. This should at least give the Serb some hope.

Djere is more comfortable at the back of the court and likes to duke it out in baseline exchanges. He's also more at home on clay than on hardcourts, something that might put him on the backfoot in this match.

Tsitsipas is the better server of the two, which should give him an advantage from the outset. He doesn't mind approaching the net at either, a tactic Djere rarely indulges in.

While the Greek suffered a shock loss last week, it's highly unlikely lightning will strike twice.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala