Acapulco 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron

Date: 24 February 2022

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,832,890

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Tennis TV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron preview

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Australian Open.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on American Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel on Thursday.

Tsitsipas scored a crushing 6-1, 6-0 win over J.J. Wolf in the second round in just 47 minutes. The disparity between the two players' levels was visible right from the start. The Greek hardly committed any mistakes en route to his fourth quarterfinal of the season.

Tsitsipas' results have been very consistent throughout this year. He reached the Australian Open semifinals for the second straight year and for the third time in his career. The World No. 4 then made his first final of the year at the Rotterdam Open, losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. Following that, he reached the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence, where he lost to Roman Safiullin in straight sets.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



In the fastest completed victory of his career,



#AMT2022 47 minutesIn the fastest completed victory of his career, @steftsitsipas races past JJ Wolf 6-1 6-0 at Acapulco. 47 minutes 🔥 In the fastest completed victory of his career, @steftsitsipas races past JJ Wolf 6-1 6-0 at Acapulco. #AMT2022 https://t.co/68bxtlCeL3

Marcos Giron at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic.

While Tsitsipas had it easy, his opponent in the next round, Marcos Giron, needed almost three hours to secure the win. The American staged a huge comeback to upset eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the second round and reach his second quarterfinal of the year.

Giron started the season on a disappointing note, losing in the first round of all three events he competed in Australia. At the Dallas Open, he scored his first win of the year and made it all the way to the semifinals before losing to Jenson Brooksby. Following that, Giron lost in the second round of the Delray Beach Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

This is set to be their first main draw meeting on the tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, they did face off in the qualifying rounds of the 2017 Chengdu Open, which Tsitsipas won 6-1, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 French Open.

Tsitsipas' consistency and form this year makes him the heavy favorite to win this clash. Giron, on the other hand, has stepped up his level recently after a disappointing start to the year, so he might put up a fight.

Giron is a solid baseliner and will look to attack with his forehand whenever the opportunity arises. He's got a decent serve as well, but it isn't necessarily a huge weapon. He will be looking to serve on Tstispas' backhand to try and score some free points, with his backhand return being a chink in his armor.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, is a much better server. He's got more tools to work with as well, as his forehand and one-handed backhand are equally potent. The Greek isn't afraid to come to the next at times as well, something which Giron doesn't do too often. He'll be looking to move the American around and draw him to the net.

Tsitsipas put up a dominating performance in his previous match and against Giron he's more than likely to repeat it.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan