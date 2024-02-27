Acapulco 2024: Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match details

Fixture: (8) Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell

Date: February 27, 2024

Tournament: Mexican Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,206,080

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell preview

Frances Tiafoe will open his 2024 Mexican Open campaign with an exciting first-round encounter against Max Purcell on Tuesday, February 27.

Tiafoe, the eighth seed at this year’s tournament, has made an underwhelming start to the new year. He is yet to make a final despite having been among the top-3 seeds in three of his four tournaments played so far.

The American did make the semifinal in his last appearance at Delray Beach, improving his win-loss to 5-4 for the new year, and he will look to carry the momentum forward.

Max Purcell at the 2024 Australian Open.

Purcell has similarly underperformed in recent weeks, making early in his last three main draw appearances.

The Aussie did show flashes of his best tennis at the Australian Open back in January, picking up a win over Mate Valkusz before pushing Casper Ruud to a fifth-set tiebreaker. His win-loss for the season reads poorly at 4-6.

Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell head-to-head

Tiafoe and Purcell have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -275 Max Purcell +210

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell prediction

Tiafoe will be a favorite to win on paper.

Both Frances Tiafoe and Max Purcell possess similarly powerful serves and will rely on the shot to win them a fair few easy points.

The two are also among the few players who like to mix things up with slices and net approaches, but it is the American who remains the more explosive player off the ground.

Tiafoe can have occasional lapses in concentration and making the best of such slip-ups will be key for Purcell, who can trouble his opponent given his recent struggles. He, however, has his own demons to conquer given his inability to close out tight matches of late.

All things considered, if Tiafoe can keep the unforced errors in check, he should be able to power through.

Prediction: Tiafoe to win in three sets.