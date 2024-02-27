Acapulco 2024: Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match details
Fixture: (8) Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell
Date: February 27, 2024
Tournament: Mexican Open 2024
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $2,206,080
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell preview
Frances Tiafoe will open his 2024 Mexican Open campaign with an exciting first-round encounter against Max Purcell on Tuesday, February 27.
Tiafoe, the eighth seed at this year’s tournament, has made an underwhelming start to the new year. He is yet to make a final despite having been among the top-3 seeds in three of his four tournaments played so far.
The American did make the semifinal in his last appearance at Delray Beach, improving his win-loss to 5-4 for the new year, and he will look to carry the momentum forward.
Purcell has similarly underperformed in recent weeks, making early in his last three main draw appearances.
The Aussie did show flashes of his best tennis at the Australian Open back in January, picking up a win over Mate Valkusz before pushing Casper Ruud to a fifth-set tiebreaker. His win-loss for the season reads poorly at 4-6.
Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell head-to-head
Tiafoe and Purcell have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Frances Tiafoe vs Max Purcell prediction
Both Frances Tiafoe and Max Purcell possess similarly powerful serves and will rely on the shot to win them a fair few easy points.
The two are also among the few players who like to mix things up with slices and net approaches, but it is the American who remains the more explosive player off the ground.
Tiafoe can have occasional lapses in concentration and making the best of such slip-ups will be key for Purcell, who can trouble his opponent given his recent struggles. He, however, has his own demons to conquer given his inability to close out tight matches of late.
All things considered, if Tiafoe can keep the unforced errors in check, he should be able to power through.
Prediction: Tiafoe to win in three sets.