Acapulco 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,763,440

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Alexander Zverev at the Rio Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face Matteo Arnaldi in the first round of the Mexican Open 2025.

Zverev won both of his singles matches at the United Cup to lead his team into the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, an injury forced him to withdraw before his next match, and Germany were bundled out of the tournament in his absence. He recovered in time for the Australian Open, where he advanced to the final for the first time, and also reached his third Major final overall.

Zverev won his first three matches in straight sets, and the streak ended with a four-set win over Ugo Humbert. He needed four sets to move past Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals, which set up a highly-anticipated showdown with Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Unfortunately, the match had an anti-climatic end as Djokovic retired due to an injury after losing the first set. Zverev then lost to defending champion Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the final. He has been in South America for the past fortnight, competing on clay. He was the top seed at the Argentina Open and the Rio Open, and lost in the quarterfinals of both tournaments.

After a slow start to the season, which included a first-round exit from the Australian Open, Arnaldi's results have improved over the past few weeks. He reached the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open, and then went a round further at the Delray Beach Open, his most recent tournament.

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev







Matteo Arnaldi







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Matteo Arnaldi at the Delray Beach Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Zverev was expected to win at least one of his last two tournaments, if not both. Instead, he lost to the 28th ranked Francisco Cerundolo at the Argentina Open, and was beaten by World No. 103 Francisco Comesana at the Rio Open. Nevertheless, he still has a solid 11-3 record for the season.

Arnaldi has garnered some momentum in recent weeks, and he will be keen to not let go of it. However, his 5-4 record for the year is easily overshadowed by Zverev's results, who has more than twice as many wins as him.

Zverev also has a 13-4 record in Acapulco. He advanced to the semifinals on his debut here in 2018, and was the runner-up in 2019. After a second-round exit in 2020, he rebounded with a title in 2021. It has gone downhill for him since then. He was defaulted out of the tournament in 2022 after attacking the umpire's chair during his first-round loss in doubles.

Zverev returned to the venue after a year's absence in 2024, and was sent packing in the first round. Despite his recent woes in Acapulco, he will be favored to begin his campaign with a win over Arnaldi, who has a 1-8 record against top 10 players on hardcourts.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

