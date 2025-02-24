Acapulco 2025: Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Mexican Open

Match details

Fixture: (5) Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli

Date: February 25, 2024

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: First Round Round of 32)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,585,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli preview

In Picture: Ben Shelton (Getty)

Fifth-seeded Ben Shelton will play Italy's Flavio Cobolli in one of the first-round matches at the 2025 Mexican Open. Shelton has played at three events this year, winning six of his nine matches. He began the season with a loss, losing 6-7 (2), 6-4, 5-7 against Jakub Mensik at the ASB Classic.

The American had a terrific Australian Open campaign, reaching his second career semifinal after the 2023 US Open. He lost to top seed Jannik Sinner 6-7 (2), 2-6, 2-6, despite having set points to win the first set. His next event resulted in another early exit, as he lost 2-6, 6-7 (3) to Jaume Munar in the second round at the Dallas Open.

Flavio Cobolli began the 2025 season on a bright note, winning his first two matches at the United Cup. He won 6-3, 7-6 (2) against Dominic Stricker before beating Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-2. But he lost to Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals.

Cobolli has yet to win another match on the Tour since that loss. He is entering the Mexican Open on the back of a five-match losing streak, including retirement against Luca Nardi at the ASB Classic. He last played at the ABN Amro Open, losing 3-6, 2-6 against Hubert Hurkacz in the first round.

Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

Cobolli has won both his matches against Shelton and leads the head-to-head 2-0. The last time these players met, the Italian won 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 at the 2024 Citi Open semifinal.

Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton -325 TBD TBD Flavio Cobolli +240 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ben Shelton vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

It was a close battle the last time Shelton and Cobolli played each other. Shelton won 68 percent of the service points and 33 percent of the return points, whereas Cobolli won 67 percent of the service points and 32 percent of the return points. Both players won the same number of points. However, it was the Italian who broke Shelton's serve three times, which proved to be decisive.

On hardcourts, Shelton has reached two career finals, winning the title at the Japan Open in 2023. He has reached two semifinals on the surface at the Grand Slam level as well. Meanwhile, Cobolli has yet to win a title on the Tour, but his only final came on the hard court at the Citi Open last year, where he lost 6-4, 2-6, 0-6 against Sebastian Korda.

Both players rely on their first serve, winning a large chunk of points from it. The result of the match will be decided by who can play the pressure points better and capitalize on break point opportunities. Even though Cobolli has the head-to-head advantage, the current form makes Shelton the favorite to win the match.

Pick- Shelton to win in straight sets

